What are the laws and rules around Firework Night in the UK?

Firework Night is celebrated on November 5th in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What times are you allowed to set fireworks off at? Are there noise limits? And can you have fireworks in your back garden? Here's all the rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe.

Firework Night falls on November 5th every year with many local displays and homes setting off bright, loud and colourful fireworks for all the family to enjoy.

However, for some, particularly those with young children and pets, this time of year can be stressful as the noises and lights can have a huge impact on animals and vulnerable people.

To help those afraid or nervous, a petition, backed by the RSPCA, is currently being presented to the government in an aim to tighten the rules and regulations around Bonfire Night.

So what are the current laws and guidelines for setting off fireworks? Are there any restrictions? And can you be fined? Here's everything you need to know to stay safe and respectful.

Pets and vulnerable people can find Bonfire Night stressfuk. Picture: Getty

What are the times you're legally allowed to set off fireworks?

In the UK, fireworks can be set off any time of year without consequence but can only be used between 7am and 11pm.

On nights including Bonfire Night, New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, the curfew is extended until midnight.

Can you set off fireworks in your back garden?

Fireworks can only be set off at organised displays or in your back garden. All other public spaces are not permitted including the street.

It is a police offence to throw or set off any fireworks (including sparklers) on the roads, streets, thoroughfare or publics spaces without a license.

Are there noise limits on fireworks?

In the UK, fireworks can not exceed 120 decibels which is measured by an appropriate method at the determined safety distance.

The current petition going to 10 Downing Street is calling for fireworks to be quieter, reducing the decibel level to 97.

Fireworks come with strict laws and rules to follow. Picture: Getty

What are the rules for buying fireworks in the shops?

Fireworks fall under four categories, ranging from sparklers and bangers in category one to professional display fireworks in category four.

In the UK, anyone over the age of 18 can buy, carry and use categories one, two and three fireworks. Only licensed professionals can buy those in category 4.

Anyone over 16 can buy, carry and use, category one fireworks.

What are the fines around fireworks?

As stated by Gov.UK, you can be fined an "unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to 6 months" for selling or using fireworks illegally.

You can also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.