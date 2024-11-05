What are the laws and rules around Firework Night in the UK?

5 November 2024, 16:21

Colourful fireworks in the London night sky
Firework Night is celebrated on November 5th in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What times are you allowed to set fireworks off at? Are there noise limits? And can you have fireworks in your back garden? Here's all the rules and regulations to help keep everyone safe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Firework Night falls on November 5th every year with many local displays and homes setting off bright, loud and colourful fireworks for all the family to enjoy.

However, for some, particularly those with young children and pets, this time of year can be stressful as the noises and lights can have a huge impact on animals and vulnerable people.

To help those afraid or nervous, a petition, backed by the RSPCA, is currently being presented to the government in an aim to tighten the rules and regulations around Bonfire Night.

So what are the current laws and guidelines for setting off fireworks? Are there any restrictions? And can you be fined? Here's everything you need to know to stay safe and respectful.

Dog hiding under a bed
Pets and vulnerable people can find Bonfire Night stressfuk. Picture: Getty

What are the times you're legally allowed to set off fireworks?

In the UK, fireworks can be set off any time of year without consequence but can only be used between 7am and 11pm.

On nights including Bonfire Night, New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, the curfew is extended until midnight.

Can you set off fireworks in your back garden?

Fireworks can only be set off at organised displays or in your back garden. All other public spaces are not permitted including the street.

It is a police offence to throw or set off any fireworks (including sparklers) on the roads, streets, thoroughfare or publics spaces without a license.

Are there noise limits on fireworks?

In the UK, fireworks can not exceed 120 decibels which is measured by an appropriate method at the determined safety distance.

The current petition going to 10 Downing Street is calling for fireworks to be quieter, reducing the decibel level to 97.

Golden fireworks going up in the sky
Fireworks come with strict laws and rules to follow. Picture: Getty

What are the rules for buying fireworks in the shops?

Fireworks fall under four categories, ranging from sparklers and bangers in category one to professional display fireworks in category four.

In the UK, anyone over the age of 18 can buy, carry and use categories one, two and three fireworks. Only licensed professionals can buy those in category 4.

Anyone over 16 can buy, carry and use, category one fireworks.

What are the fines around fireworks?

As stated by Gov.UK, you can be fined an "unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to 6 months" for selling or using fireworks illegally.

You can also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Wonderland 2024

Winter Wonderland 2024 in Hyde Park: Dates, prices and more explained

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

Firework night tips on to keep your pets calm and safe

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

Showbiz

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl and more

Showbiz

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Marti Pellow

Marti Pellow reflects on 30 years of 'Love is All Around': 'God bless Let Loose'

Showbiz

The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed

When are the MAFS UK final vows? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel some upcoming events

Queen Camilla forced to cancel engagements due to health concerns

Royals

Amy and Luke's marriage looks like it may be over

MAFS UK's Amy calls out production following her dramatic argument with husband Luke

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London

Hugh Grant talks new horror film, Notting Hill and his favourite spot in London

Dev Griffin

Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now?

The X Factor 2004: Where are they now? Steve Brookstein, G4, Tabby Callaghan and more

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle

I'm A Celebrity

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

Married at First Sight

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen chatted about Gladiator III

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen talk epic stunts in Gladiator II

Showbiz

Queen Camilla holds a key position in the royal family

Queen Camilla facts: King Charles's wife's age, royal titles, children and more revealed

Royals

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek confirms he has bowel cancer: "There’s reason for optimism"

Showbiz

Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson in 1984

Music legend Quincy Jones dies, aged 91

Showbiz

Lots of celebrities are rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Showbiz

Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025

Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

Showbiz