First glimpse of Disneyland Paris' new dream factory opening this year

8 March 2021, 11:53 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 12:01

Disneyland Paris is opening a new attraction in 2021
Disneyland Paris is opening a new attraction in 2021. Picture: Disneyland Paris/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Disneyland Paris has revealed their new Dream Factory attraction opening this year.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably dreaming about the day you can finally head off on holiday.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration for your next trip, Disneyland Paris has now revealed photos of their newest attraction.

The Junior Dream Factory was due to open in 2020, but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will finally open its doors to visitors later this year and will be home to all Disney Junior shows, which are performed by fan favourites such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The new Disneyland Paris attraction has been revealed
The new Disneyland Paris attraction has been revealed. Picture: Disneyland Paris

The 20-minute musical will feature other characters from the Disney Junior franchises including Timon, Vampirina and Fancy Nancy who will be making their debut.

Read More: The most popular baby names of March 2021 - including Freya and Arthur

Built by the Wanecque company, the set has a gold theme complete with a Disney logo at the top.

This comes after Disneyland revealed a sneak peek of the impressive new room back in December.

Sharing it on their YouTube channel, the video also includes a chat with show director, Paul Chychota who revealed the inspiration behind the set.

"The idea for this show came to me while listening to the music of the various Disney Junior franchises,” he said, continuing: “There was a common thread: The importance of dreaming and believing in your dreams. That's how Disney Junior Dream Factory came about."

Executive producer of Disney Junior Dream Factory, Claire Salmon, also revealed the project has been two years in the making.

The theatre that was previously used for Disney Junior Live on Stage will now be used as a studio for shows and events.

Disneyland Paris is currently closed to the public due to coronavirus, but it is hoped the park will be allowed to open from April 2.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is also set to open Disneyland Paris later this year.

The 4-star hotel ‘takes the form of a modern art gallery that has assembled Earth's mightiest Marvel artwork’ and is described as ‘a true Manhattan and Marvel masterpiece.’

Now Read: Mother's Day lockdown rules: Can I visit my mum?

