Ex-flight attendant reveals why you should never take your shoes off on a plane

There's an important reason you shouldn't go barefoot on a plane. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Apparently, going barefoot when you're flying is a dangerous habit.

If you enjoy a summer holiday, you’ll have noticed some people can’t wait to get comfy as soon as the plane takes off.

As well as getting out their neck pillow and pulling on an eye-mask, a lot of passengers are quick to take their shoes off.

But an ex-flight attendant has now revealed the very important reason you should never go barefoot while flying.

Responding to a Quora thread asking why passengers are asked to wear their shoes during takeoff, Tony Luna wrote: "Besides stinking up the whole cabin, footwear is essential during an airplane emergency, even though it is not part of the flight safety information.

Flight attendants warn you shouldn't do certain things on a plane. Picture: Getty Images

"During an emergency, all sorts of debris and unpleasant ground surfaces will block your way towards the exit, as well as outside the aircraft. If your feet aren't properly covered, you'll have a hard time making your way to safety."

He then added: “A mere couple of seconds delay during an emergency evacuation can be a matter of life and death, especially in an enclosed environment. Not to mention the entire aircraft will likely be engulfed in panic and chaos.”

So, there you have it, as well as putting other passengers off their plane food, removing your shoes is actually a safety hazard.

What else should you never do on a flight?

There’s also a list of other dos and don’ts when cruising 35,000ft above the ground.

Apparently, sleeping through takeoff or landing is a no-no, as the air pressure can cause some serious side effects.

According to MedlinePlus, you should be chewing gum, sucking on sweets, or yawning during the start and end of your journey, otherwise it could result in major problems with your ears when you reach your final destination.

It’s also not advised to sit for long periods of time, as your blood circulation is slower so staying still can increase the risk of thrombosis.

Experts instead suggest taking short walks around the cabin, wearing clothes that don’t constrict your movement or even taking a pair of compression socks.

Drinking a lot of alcohol isn’t advised because the dry air inside the plane actually intensifies dehydration. Alcohol also makes blood oxygen saturation weaker, leading to drowsiness.