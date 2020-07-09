The best bottomless brunches to book for summer 2020

We can't stop thinking about bottomless brunch... Picture: Bunga Bunga, Ballie Ballerson, Restaurant Ours

We're all excited for our regular weekend boozing to return so here is a guide to the best bottomless brunches across the UK that you can start booking in for ASAP!

It's been a tough and incredibly boring few months for us locked up indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars, clubs, restaurants, theatres and pretty much every single establishment was forced to shut down but they are finally starting to reopen.

The Government recently announced that pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen from July 4, which has been incredibly well-received by many across the country.

Here is our guide to where you should book now that lockdown has started to lift...

Brother Marcus (Spitalfields)

If you're after a brunch menu that's something a bit different from your classic eggs on sourdough, pay Brother Marcus a visit.

Their Spitalfields branch is located within Spitalfields SE1 Market, and they offer a range of different menu options alongside bottomless Prosecco for £35.

The place is beautifully decorated, the staff are friendly and the whole restaurant has a great vibe with a live DJ as you dine.

Book in here

Brickhouse Social (Manchester)

This bright and airy NYC-themed bar and restaurant in Manchester has started things out with a bang as their bottomless brunches have returned with a theme.

They are putting on 80s and 90s-themed brunches that have drink options such as bottomless cocktails (endless purple rains anyone?)

Book in here

XR (Marylebone)

If you're after a real boujee brunch and are someone who enjoys the finer things you might want to pay XR in London's swanky Marylebone a visit.

Located on Thayer Street, XR offers bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday where you can enjoy 150 minutes of free-flowing Moët & Chandon (as well as unlimited Asahi and select cocktails) for just £50pp, alongside your choice of seasonal, organic food.

Book in here