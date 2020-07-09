The best bottomless brunches to book for summer 2020

9 July 2020, 18:52 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 18:55

We can't stop thinking about bottomless brunch...
We can't stop thinking about bottomless brunch... Picture: Bunga Bunga, Ballie Ballerson, Restaurant Ours

We're all excited for our regular weekend boozing to return so here is a guide to the best bottomless brunches across the UK that you can start booking in for ASAP!

It's been a tough and incredibly boring few months for us locked up indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars, clubs, restaurants, theatres and pretty much every single establishment was forced to shut down but they are finally starting to reopen.

The Government recently announced that pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen from July 4, which has been incredibly well-received by many across the country.

Here is our guide to where you should book now that lockdown has started to lift...

Brother Marcus (Spitalfields)

If you're after a brunch menu that's something a bit different from your classic eggs on sourdough, pay Brother Marcus a visit.

Their Spitalfields branch is located within Spitalfields SE1 Market, and they offer a range of different menu options alongside bottomless Prosecco for £35.

The place is beautifully decorated, the staff are friendly and the whole restaurant has a great vibe with a live DJ as you dine.

Book in here

Brickhouse Social (Manchester)

This bright and airy NYC-themed bar and restaurant in Manchester has started things out with a bang as their bottomless brunches have returned with a theme.

They are putting on 80s and 90s-themed brunches that have drink options such as bottomless cocktails (endless purple rains anyone?)

Book in here

XR (Marylebone)

If you're after a real boujee brunch and are someone who enjoys the finer things you might want to pay XR in London's swanky Marylebone a visit.

Located on Thayer Street, XR offers bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday where you can enjoy 150 minutes of free-flowing Moët & Chandon (as well as unlimited Asahi and select cocktails) for just £50pp, alongside your choice of seasonal, organic food.

Book in here

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Celebrate Pina Colada Day in style

Pina colada recipes: Classic, non-alcoholic and delicious twists on the tropical cocktail
The best canned alcoholic drinks to buy for 2020

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more
McDonald's has cancelled Monopoly

McDonald's Monopoly has been cancelled for the first time in 15 years
The best vegan ice cream you can buy in the UK

The best vegan ice cream you can buy from UK supermarkets

The ice creams will be on sale very soon

Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

Trending on Heart

The Strictly contestants for 2020 haven't yet been confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: The rumoured celebrity line-up

Paul Daniels appeared as Kevin Wicks on EastEnders

What happened to Kevin Wicks in EastEnders? And how did Phil Daniels' character die?
The show is set to return for a third season and we can't wait

Will there be a season 3 of The Politician and will Payton run for VP in the Netflix series?
Millie Mackintosh has opened up about getting used to her post-baby body

Millie Mackintosh says baby Sienna is worth 'every stretch mark' as she opens up on postpartum figure
Oliver Dowden announced the changes to lockdown in a press conference today

Gyms, swimming pools and beauticians can reopen this month, Government announce

News

John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK

How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?