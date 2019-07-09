The best drinks in a can: From Sipsmith's new gin and tonic, to M&S' summery cocktails in a tin
9 July 2019, 14:09 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 14:13
Here are the best canned drinks on the market - ideal for sipping in the sunshine!
You may have thought drinking from a can in a park was behind you, but we're here to tell you it's now totally a vibe for adults, too.
A far cry from a few tinnies on the bench, though, these delicious canned beverages are the perfect refreshment on a hot summer's day.
Here are some of our favourite tinned drinks for summer 2019...
Sipsmith's new G&T in a can
Available to buy from Waitrose, Tesco, Co-Op and Ocado, these stylish little gin tins from London distillery Sipsmith are the ultimate drink for when you're on-the-go.
Not only is the design impeccable, these Sipsmith cans have an ABV percentage of 7.3 - meaning you get a lot of bang for your buck.
And if that wasn't enough, they even have a light version!
Price: £3
ABV: 7.3%
M&S Mojito to go
This isn't just any Mojito...this is an M&S Mojito - so expect a crisp, citrusy flavours and a smooth finish.
Despite the sugar that goes into the cocktail, Marks and Sparks' version of the rum-based drink isn't sickly in the slightest - in fact, it has an more of minty taste than anything else.
The teal-coloured can with geometric design is also pretty discrete, for those worried about drinking outdoors. Though, we do advise you not to drink them on the Tube...
Price: £2
AVB: 8%
Pimm’s The Original No 1 Cup hits the spot
This drink is a classic and is synonymous with summer - as far as we're concerned, it's always Pimm's 'o' clock!
While these nifty little cans have been out for a while, they are a picnic essential, as you get all the flavour without the faff of cutting up fruit.
Price: £1.80
AVB: 5.4%
M&S' Porn Star Martinis are a bit of fruity fun
With a punchy passionfruit flavour and two measures of vodka, these porn star martinis from Marks and Spencer are a dream on a summer's evening.
While you don't get the fun of adding a shot of bubbly, this canned drink ticks all the boxes.
Price: £2
AVB: 8%