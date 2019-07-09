The best drinks in a can: From Sipsmith's new gin and tonic, to M&S' summery cocktails in a tin

9 July 2019, 14:09 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 14:13

Here are the best drinks in a can for the summer
Here are the best drinks in a can for the summer. Picture: Sipsmith
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Here are the best canned drinks on the market - ideal for sipping in the sunshine!

You may have thought drinking from a can in a park was behind you, but we're here to tell you it's now totally a vibe for adults, too.

A far cry from a few tinnies on the bench, though, these delicious canned beverages are the perfect refreshment on a hot summer's day.

Here are some of our favourite tinned drinks for summer 2019...

Sipsmith's new G&T in a can

Available to buy from Waitrose, Tesco, Co-Op and Ocado, these stylish little gin tins from London distillery Sipsmith are the ultimate drink for when you're on-the-go.

Not only is the design impeccable, these Sipsmith cans have an ABV percentage of 7.3 - meaning you get a lot of bang for your buck.

And if that wasn't enough, they even have a light version!

Price: £3

ABV: 7.3%

Sipsmith's new gin and tonic in a can ticks all the right boxes
Sipsmith's new gin and tonic in a can ticks all the right boxes. Picture: Sipsmith

M&S Mojito to go

This isn't just any Mojito...this is an M&S Mojito - so expect a crisp, citrusy flavours and a smooth finish.

Despite the sugar that goes into the cocktail, Marks and Sparks' version of the rum-based drink isn't sickly in the slightest - in fact, it has an more of minty taste than anything else.

The teal-coloured can with geometric design is also pretty discrete, for those worried about drinking outdoors. Though, we do advise you not to drink them on the Tube...

Price: £2

AVB: 8%

This isn't just any Mojito...this is an M&S Mojito
This isn't just any Mojito...this is an M&S Mojito. Picture: M&S

Pimm’s The Original No 1 Cup hits the spot

This drink is a classic and is synonymous with summer - as far as we're concerned, it's always Pimm's 'o' clock!

While these nifty little cans have been out for a while, they are a picnic essential, as you get all the flavour without the faff of cutting up fruit.

Price: £1.80

AVB: 5.4%

Pimm's The Original No.1 Cup and lemonade in a can
Pimm's The Original No.1 Cup and lemonade in a can. Picture: Pimm's

M&S' Porn Star Martinis are a bit of fruity fun

With a punchy passionfruit flavour and two measures of vodka, these porn star martinis from Marks and Spencer are a dream on a summer's evening.

While you don't get the fun of adding a shot of bubbly, this canned drink ticks all the boxes.

Price: £2

AVB: 8%

M&S do a mean porn star martini for just £2
M&S do a mean porn star martini for just £2. Picture: M&S

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Marmite XO is back for a limited time a decade after it first launched

Marmite XO being relaunched after demand from fans... but you'll have to act fast
The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese

Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too
Patrons divided between support and outrage over new pub rules.

Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’
We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door

You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend
Ciroc's new watermelon flavour is ideal for cocktails and refreshing spritzes

How to jazz up champagne with watermelon-flavoured vodka

Trending on Heart

Your nails reveal a lot about you

Your nails reveal a lot about your health, from curved shapes to white spots and dark lines
Renne Zellweger will be starring as Judy in a biopic of her later life

When is 'Judy' released in the UK, who's in the cast with Renee Zellweger and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Instagram is taking responsibility for content shared on its platform

Instagram introduce two new features to prevent online bullying
Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island?

Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island?

TV & Movies

Home and Away was rumoured to be struggling

Home and Away legend breaks silence on rumours the show is being AXED

TV & Movies

Francesca Allen will shake things up in the villa

Who is Francesca Allen? New Love Island girl from Essex

TV & Movies