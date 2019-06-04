Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

World Gin Day is on June 8 2019. Picture: Heart

To mark World Gin Day on June 8th, we've rounded up some of the fruitiest gins available right now.

The thirst (literally) for all things gin shows no sign of slowing down - which is good news for fans of the bitter spirit.

With so many new varieties and flavours available, picking the perfect gin can be a bit of a nightmare.

To help you along the way, we've selected some of the best, all of which would be perfect to raise a toast to the quintessential British tipple come World Gin Day on June 8th.

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic. Picture: HEART

Chase Pink Grapefruit and Pomelo Gin, £40, Lathwaites

Liverpool Valencian Orange Gin, £39.95. Master of Malt

Spit-roasted Pineapple Gin, £29.95, That Boutique-y Gin Company

The sloe gin, far left, can be used to jazz up a glass of prosecco. Picture: Heart

Malfy Gin Rosa (grapefruit), £25, Amazon

Orange and Sea Buckthorn Gin, £29.95, Adnams

Hayman’s Sloe Gin, £22.45, Master of Malt