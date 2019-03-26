Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now. Picture: HEART

By Emma Gritt

Channel 5 show Britain's Favourite Crisps sparked outrage when it placed plain Pringles as a top tier snack.. now we're letting YOU decide how this snack-triangle should have looked...

Mini Cheddars aren't a crisp! No one likes Quavers! Where are the Skips?

Channel 5's "investigation" in to Britain's Favourite Crisp has quote rightly sparked absolute outrage on Twitter.

People simply can't get their head around Brits wanting Nik Naks to be binned - and who on Earth likes plain Tyrell's crisps with no salt?

And let's not even get started on Frazzles being a no-show...

According to the British public, this is the #official crisp pyramid. Have any of your faves been snubbed? pic.twitter.com/Y7dNsPwqy5 — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) March 24, 2019

If the controversial 'crisp triangle' saw you spitting your favourite maize or potato based snack out in a fit of rage then you're in luck.

We're letting you choose the REAL winners in Channel 5's (lacklustre) line-up of savoury snacks.

Vote for your favourite crisps in the poll below...