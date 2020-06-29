Cadbury will reduce size of popular chocolate bars in a bid to tackle childhood obesity

29 June 2020, 17:58

The popular chocolates won't be as calorific soon
The popular chocolates won't be as calorific soon. Picture: Getty

Their Chomp, Curly Curly and Fudge bars will be shrunk so they're under 100 calories per bar.

Cadbury are to shrink the sizes of their famed chocolate bars Chomp, Curly Wurly and Fudge bars to reduce their calorie content to less than 100 calories each.

The changes come as the confectionary giant is hoping to tackle childhood obesity seeing as the bars are very popular with children.

Cadbury's announcement follows the Government's
Cadbury's announcement follows the Government's. Picture: Getty

Mondelez, the company behind Cadbury has stated it will be making the changes "over the next few months", so we can expect change very soon.

The changes follow the announcements made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has vowed to crack down on obesity and warned that Brits are "considerably fatter" than their European counterparts.

Mondelez is yet to confirm how much the range will shrink by in terms of size but said that the recipes will stay the same.

The Curly Wurly bars are currently the biggest by weighing 26g and currently come with 118 calories.

One Fudge bar weighs 25.5g and has 114 calories, while the Chomp bar weighs 23.5g and has 110 calories.

The three bars will be reduced to under 100 calories
The three bars will be reduced to under 100 calories. Picture: Cadbury

The changes will apply to both single products and multi-packs, and Cadbury hasn't commented on wether or not this size reductions means a reduction in the price too.

However, supermarkets and independent retailers do set their own prices in the shops.

By the end of this year, Mondelez will have 11 brands that meet the calorie cap - Freddo, Buttons and the Little Bar have always been under 100 calories each.

Managing Director of Mondelez, Louise Stigant told The Grocer it was “the right approach in terms of helping parents control calories when wanting to treat their children”.

She added: “We feel strongly about playing our part in tackling childhood obesity.”

