Children's school lunchboxes LOADED with 14 teaspoons of sugar, research reveals

19 September 2019, 11:33

A child's lunchbox can contain up to three days worth of sugar.
A child's lunchbox can contain up to three days worth of sugar. Picture: Getty / Sainsbury's

Kids aged four to six should have no more than five teaspoons of sugar a day, says the NHS.

A child’s lunchbox could contain a whopping 14 teaspoons of sugar, new research has warned.

Many popular snacks and drinks for kids are packed with the natural sweetener and when gobbled down together could mean your little ones are consuming three days’ worth of sugar in just one sitting.

Read more: YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

Kids aged four to six should't be consuming more than five teaspoons (19g) of sugar a day.
Kids aged four to six should't be consuming more than five teaspoons (19g) of sugar a day. Picture: Getty

The NHS recommends children aged four to six should consume no more than five teaspoons of sugar a day. When they hit seven years old it goes up to six teaspoons, and from 11 years old it's seven teaspoons.

But hidden sugars inside 'healthy' yoghurts, smoothies and fruits perfect for school pack-ups can easily tot up to almost 60g (15 tsp).

An Innocent Kids’ Smoothie contains 18g, a Munch Bunch Double Up Fromage Frais Strawberry & Vanilla yoghurt holds 10.7g, a snack pack of Sunny Raisin Yoghurt contains 15.3g, and a Cadbury Curly Wurly has 13g inside.

From Agatha to Norris: The top 100 vintage baby names set to make a comeback

An Innocent Kids’ Smoothie contains 18g of sugar.
An Innocent Kids’ Smoothie contains 18g of sugar. Picture: Innocent Drinks / Sainsbury's

The shocking discovery comes as health experts reveal that by 2024 four in ten children will be overweight or obese when they leave primary school – that's over a third of UK pupils.

Public Health England believes that up to 38.1 per cent of 11-years-old will have tipped into any unhealthy weight bracket in five years’ time.

Director of Health Improvement Professor John Newton commented on the fat epidemic and said officials have a "moral responsibility" to tackle the growing issue.

Read more: Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

He said: “Obviously the rate is still increasing slightly.

“This really just emphasises the importance of tackling childhood obesity and continuing to pursue the interventions that we know will make a difference.

“We know that child obesity predicts adult obesity and leads to a whole range of poor health outcomes: diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal conditions.

“In the past, we were particularly concerned about infectious diseases like tuberculosis.

“What we’re seeing is a transition towards a new set of problems of which obesity is probably the most obvious.”

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Bottomless brunch is the only acceptable way to spend your weekend

A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches
The soup has been urgently recalled

Soups sold in Asda and Waitrose pulled from shelves after fears they contain deadly bacteria

News

Detective Pikachu is loose in Inamo as part of a special event

Pokemon fans invited to catch Detective Pikachu in London sushi restaurant
M&S Magic Sprinkles

M&S's new Magic Sprinkles are causing quite a debate on social media
Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Trending on Heart

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh

Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

TV & Movies

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button

Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer

TV & Movies

Mel Owen could die in a car crash

EastEnders' Mel Owen to 'die in horrific car crash' as Sharon Mitchell looks on

TV & Movies

China's Yangtze River apparently had a monster lurking in its depths

China's 'Loch Ness monster' disappoints fans as its revealed the beast is actually an air bag
Doreen fought off the thief after she attempted to steal her bank card

Elderly woman, 81, bravely fights off mugger who tried to steal her bank card
Holly looked chic in this simple outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's navy stripe midi skirt

Celebrities