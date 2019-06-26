How to jazz up champagne with watermelon-flavoured vodka

26 June 2019, 08:50

Ciroc's new watermelon flavour is ideal for cocktails and refreshing spritzes
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The sweet taste of watermelon is combined with vodka for CIROC's summer bottle.

With storms and floods causing havoc across the UK, it might not feel like summer... but it's definitely cocktail season.

Vodka brand CÎROC has just released its new flavour, Summer Watermelon, which is delicious mixed with soda to make a simple spritzer, or as the base of a champagne cocktail.

Priced at £39, the brightly hued bottle is sure to get you in a summery mood... even if the weather doesn't.

The kind folks at CÎROC shared how to make a tasty cocktail at home, the recipe is below...

The CÎROC Watermelon Royale is an ideal tipple to enjoy with pals
CÎROC Watermelon Royale

- 25ml CÎROC Summer Watermelon Vodka

- 10ml Cranberry Juice

- 40ml Topped with Champagne

- Add 5ml Elderflower (if desired)

- Serve in a chilled Champagne Flute

- Garnish with a watermelon skin twist

Contains 1.15 standard units of alcohol

