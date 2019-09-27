Costa Coffee will be giving away free drinks on Tuesday

You can nab yourselves a free dose of caffeine. Picture: PA

There will undoubtedly be queues but it's understandable, who wouldn't want a free coffee?

Everyone loves a freebie and it's a well-known fact that literally everything tastes better when it's free.

So you'll be happy to hear that Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks on Tuesday, October 1st - yes, really!

Keep your eyes peeled for free drinks all day on Tuesday. Picture: pa

Whether you're after a latte, a standard coffee or maybe even a fancy hot chocolate... you can grab one for zero pennies and zero pounds for one day only.

If you fancy making the most of a freebie offer then you'll have to head down to a Costa Express machine, you know the ones they usually have in huge supermarkets and service station shops?

If you're having trouble figuring out your nearest one, you can use their store locator here.

Any of the participating Costa Express machines across the UK will give you free drinks all day long and there are a whopping 8,000 of them dotted across Britain so you're sure to come across one.

The deal is available from 00.15am on Tuesday 1 October (or whenever the shop opens) until 00.15am on Wednesday 2 October, so there’s nothing to stop you getting multiple throughout the day.