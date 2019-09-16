Pokemon fans invited to catch Detective Pikachu in London sushi restaurant

16 September 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 16 September 2019, 08:11

Detective Pikachu is loose in Inamo as part of a special event
Detective Pikachu is loose in Inamo as part of a special event. Picture: Inamo / Warner Brothers
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

To mark the release of Detective Pikachu on Blu-ray, fans of the furry yellow critter can put their own sleuthing skills to the test this weekend.

Normally a trip to futuristic sushi chain Inamo is split fifty-fifty between looking for what you'll eat next, or getting competitive playing games on one of the restaurant's interactive tables.

But this weekend, there will be a third option in the mix - looking for Pikachu.

To mark the Blu-ray launch of Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the inimitable furry yellow pocket monster, for one weekend only, fans are being given the chance to use their own sleuthing skills to track down the adorable creature and win a prize.

We were invited to a special preview of the two-day event, where my date refused to participate in a game of cross-table Pong so he could 'keep his eyes peeled for Pikachu' (although I suspected he just knew he would thrash me repeatedly like the last time we ate there and simply wanted a fresh challenge).

Read more: These rare Pokemon cards are wotth THOUSANDS of pounds... do you have one?

At Inamo the interactive tables let you order food and drinks, play games - and now catch Pokemons
At Inamo the interactive tables let you order food and drinks, play games - and now catch Pokemons. Picture: Inamo

As we dined on creatively presented dishes of sushi, salmon tartare and exotic salads, our eyes flickered from each other to the table below, each of us eager to follow in the steps of the other diners and spot the iconic Pocket Monster, who we were told would pop up randomly in the form of a 'digital tablecloth'.

After eating what felt like most of the kitchen - there he was - and we weren't disappointed with our special prizes.

If you want to try your luck catching Detective Pikachu, the special event takes place September 20 and 21 at all three of Inamo’s venues, Soho, Covent Garden and Camden.

When you find the picture of Detective Pikachu, make your waiter/staff aware and exchange your top-notch detective skills for an amazing prize.

Advance booking is essential, book your spot via Inamo’s website.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

The soup has been urgently recalled

Soups sold in Asda and Waitrose pulled from shelves after fears they contain deadly bacteria

News

M&S Magic Sprinkles

M&S's new Magic Sprinkles are causing quite a debate on social media
Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails
Pumpkin spice fans everywhere will be buzzing to head down to Starbucks

Where is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Latte available in the UK and is it suitable for vegans?
To mark National Red Wine Day 2019 we've selected some of the fruitiest bottles available right now

National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank

Trending on Heart

Kerry Katona posted three unfiltered snaps on Instagram

Kerry Katona posts underwear selfie as part of new 'spiritual journey'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink for Monday's This Morning

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? This Morning host teams Ted Baker knitwear with Whistles checked skirt

Celebrities

Rod Stewart has opened up about his battle with cancer

Sir Rod Stewart reveals secret three year battle with prostate cancer

Celebrities

Jake Quickenden left fans hot under the collars

Jake Quickenden sends fans wild as he shows off bulge in steamy post-shower selfie

Celebrities

Twitter is on fire with rumours Peaky Blinders gangster Alfie Solomons will make a shocking return in tonight's episode.

Peaky Blinders fans think Tom Hardy will make a sensational return TONIGHT as show teases comeback

TV & Movies

Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son Louis is joining the cast of Emmerdale

Who is Louis Healy? Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son who's joining the cast of Emmerdale

TV & Movies