Pokemon fans invited to catch Detective Pikachu in London sushi restaurant

Detective Pikachu is loose in Inamo as part of a special event. Picture: Inamo / Warner Brothers

By Emma Gritt

To mark the release of Detective Pikachu on Blu-ray, fans of the furry yellow critter can put their own sleuthing skills to the test this weekend.

Normally a trip to futuristic sushi chain Inamo is split fifty-fifty between looking for what you'll eat next, or getting competitive playing games on one of the restaurant's interactive tables.

But this weekend, there will be a third option in the mix - looking for Pikachu.

To mark the Blu-ray launch of Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the inimitable furry yellow pocket monster, for one weekend only, fans are being given the chance to use their own sleuthing skills to track down the adorable creature and win a prize.

We were invited to a special preview of the two-day event, where my date refused to participate in a game of cross-table Pong so he could 'keep his eyes peeled for Pikachu' (although I suspected he just knew he would thrash me repeatedly like the last time we ate there and simply wanted a fresh challenge).

At Inamo the interactive tables let you order food and drinks, play games - and now catch Pokemons. Picture: Inamo

As we dined on creatively presented dishes of sushi, salmon tartare and exotic salads, our eyes flickered from each other to the table below, each of us eager to follow in the steps of the other diners and spot the iconic Pocket Monster, who we were told would pop up randomly in the form of a 'digital tablecloth'.

After eating what felt like most of the kitchen - there he was - and we weren't disappointed with our special prizes.

If you want to try your luck catching Detective Pikachu, the special event takes place September 20 and 21 at all three of Inamo’s venues, Soho, Covent Garden and Camden.

When you find the picture of Detective Pikachu, make your waiter/staff aware and exchange your top-notch detective skills for an amazing prize.

Advance booking is essential, book your spot via Inamo’s website.