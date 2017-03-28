Have You Been Committing This HUGE Tea Making Faux Pas?

You may have been making tea wrong this whole time! A tea expert is warning people about the perils of this cuppa ruining mistake...

As a nation, we proudly live up to the stereotype of Britain and flippin' love a good brew.

Your nan, next door neighbour, boss and great aunt probably all consider themselves 'tea experts' but we bet that you, and all of them, have been committing this one BIG tea making sin.

A real life tea expert, William Gorman, who is chairman of the Tea and Infusions Association has warned that you should NEVER boil the water in your kettle more than once.

Apparently by being lazy and reboiling water, it loses its nitrogen and oxygen which makes for a rather 'dull' tasting cuppa.

He told the Telegraph "Usually when people’s tea goes cold they reboil the kettle and make another cup. But doing this you are guaranteed to give yourself a dull cup of tea"

"You need freshly drawn water for a good cup because reboiling it takes out all the oxygen and nitrogen out of it."

But shockingly, he said an alternative solution to reboiling the kettle is to re-heat your cold, unfinished cup in the microwave.

WHAT?

We'd like to see this man's tea expert credentials as this does not sound OK to us!

But then who are we to argue with the chairman of the Tea and Infusions Association?

Let us know what you think...