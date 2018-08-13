Does cutting out dairy give you good skin?

A change in diet could help clear blemishes - and it's as simple as swerving the cheese.

If you want clearer skin it might be time to cut dairy produce out of your diet.

Experts and dermatologists have linked milk to a range of skin complaints including acne, psoriasis and eczema.

And some recommend completely cutting out cow's milk to improve the quality of your complexion.

"Cutting dairy improves skin texture, skin tone, and acne," dermatologist Sarika Snell told The Insider.

"Whey protein, which is specifically found in skim milk, is pro-inflammatory and can lead to inflammation which can manifest as acne and rosacea. Cow milk may contain hormones which also can contribute to acne and inflammation," she added.

New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arielle R. Nagler agrees: "Since milk can increase the blood sugar level, it's thought that this mechanism stimulates hormones, which leads to the increase of male hormone production, which directly causes more oil."

Acne can be reduced or eradicated by cutting out dairy from your diet

It's a very contentious subject in the world of dermatology, though several high-profile journalists and editors have undertaken a dairy sabbatical and had positive results, including Cosmopolitan's Beauty Editor Cassie Powney, Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle and Daley Quinn at Women's Health.

Evidence also implicates dairy in causing inflammation and increasing the body's production of mucus, both of which are linked with skin problems, particularly autoimmune diseases like eczema.

According to an ABC News report: "In normal humans, the enzyme that digests lactose — lactase — stops being produced when the person is between two and five years old. The undigested sugars end up in the colon, where they begin to ferment, producing gas that can cause cramping, bloating, nausea, flatulence and diarrhea."

Alternatives to cow's milk may alleviate chronic skin complaints

Removing dairy from your diet is recommended by some dermatologists as part of a more holistic approach to skin care. Though this can be pretty difficult for most people.

If you just cannot give up dairy products, some wellbeing experts recommend using raw milk products, which has been unpasteurised, but there are tons of dairy-alternatives on the market nowadays, and with more and more people going vegan, competition has increased leading to much better quality products.

The huge market includes nut-based cheeses, coconut oil or olive oil instead of butter, dairy-free yoghurt, oat milk, almond milk and so on.

So, if you're stressing about spots, acne, eczema or psoriasis why not try eliminating dairy from your diet for a few weeks?