Ed Sheeran's DM to Heinz resulted in him starring in their advert for tomato ketchup

Ed Sheeran stars in the new Heinz ketchup advert. Picture: Heinz

The 'I Don't Care' singer slid into Heinz's DMs, pitching an advert idea for their iconic sauce - and they made it into a commercial.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (18 June), singer Ed Sheeran shared his new ad for Heinz tomato ketchup.

In the clip, the 'I Don't Care' hitmaker enters a swanky restaurant, before a waiter comes over to run him through the menu.

Doing the voiceover for the waiter, Ed says: “Posh and fancy blah blah blah, farm-to-table blah blah blah, with a side of blah blah blah,” taking a swipe at fine dining.

Noticing something was missing from the dish, Ed then removed a bottle of ketchup from his bag, putting a big dollop of the red stuff over his haute cuisine.

Looking far from impressed, the waiter stands back aghast - the camera even pans to a horrified-looking dog.

WATCH the full advert below:

Explaining how the ad came about, Ed said: "Okay guyz, so it actually happened. I sent a voice note to @heinz, and we made a whole tv spot around it. This is pretty much what I was aiming for in life."

He then added, "Ketchup ad > stadium tour", with the hashtag #EdChup.

Commenting on the Instagram post was fellow musician, Camila Cabello, who replied: "Me in every restaurant."

Fans have been left divided about the ad - with some claiming it's beneath the singer, and others praising the commercial for its humour.

