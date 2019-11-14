Galaxy launches its first ever vegan chocolate bar - and you can choose from three flavours

Galaxy have announced the launch of their first vegan chocolate bar. Picture: Mars

Mars have announced that the first ever vegan Galaxy chocolate bar will be on sale in the UK next week.

Galaxy is about to become the first major UK chocolate brand to offer a vegan version - and shoppers can choose from three different mouthwatering flavours.

The bars, which will be available from Tesco stores from next Monday (18 November), will come in Caramelised Hazelnut, Smooth Orange, and Caramel & Sea Salt.

Galaxy is the first major UK chocolate brand to offer a vegan alternative. Picture: Mars

They are made from hazelnut paste and rice syrup, rather than dairy, and Galaxy's parent company Mars claims this gives them the same smooth texture that makes the bars so well-loved.

The bars will be available in three flavours. Picture: Mars

They cost £3 for a 100g bar, and will become available on Ocado and Amazon 'soon after' their Tesco launch.

Linda Lopez, the head of the sensory team at Mars, said: “The taste of Galaxy has not changed in the nearly 60 years since it was launched. We wanted to retain the classic smooth and creamy taste and texture without any compromise.”

The vegan Galaxy bars will be released next week. Picture: Mars

And Kerry Cavanaugh, the unit director of chocolate at Mars, added: “This is our first vegan product and we felt it was time to offer fans of our best-selling Galaxy brand more choice. We expect it to be very popular at Christmas for families and friends to share, as well as in Veganuary”.

The vegan Galaxies will also be wrapped in compostable film packaging, the first of the brand to be so.

