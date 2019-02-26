Getting creative with bread: Weekend meals that are more than just sandwiches.

Promoted by Kingsmill

There's more to sliced bread than just sandwiches. Picture: KINGSMILL

The weekend can present some tricky lunchtime conundrums - like what's more exciting than a sandwich but as easy to make? Thankfully we've got some tasty suggestions...

The two days of the weekend can whizz past - or become a monotonous rotation of 'what's for lunch?' questions.

Panic not, as we've got some delicious and easy to rustle up suggestions that could even become the highlight of your brood's week - yes really!

The best thing about these ideas are that you probably have all the ingredients you need already in the cupboard... just add a few slices of fresh, sliced bread.

And there's an extra benefit to a lot of these recipes - if they require you to cut off the crusts, keep them to one side and blitz them in to breadcrumbs and freeze until needed.

Banana French Toast

Not only is banana French toast delicious but it’s easy to make and something kids can get involved with.

All you need is a ripe banana, eggs, vanilla extract, milk, bread and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Then, follow these simple steps and you’ll soon be tucking into tasty French toast!

- Mash a ripe banana into a smooth consistency

- Whisk an egg and a dash of vanilla extract together

- Heat a knob of butter in a frying pan

- Now place slices of bread into your mixture and move into the preheated pan

- Cook the toast on each side until golden in colour

- Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with cinnamon

Fake cinnamon rolls

- Trim the crusts off a slice of bread

- Roll the bread flat with a rolling pin

- Brush both sides with melted butter

- Sprinkle with a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon

- Roll the bread in to a small roll and place in to a greased mini muffin tin or on a baking sheet

- Bake for 10-15 minutes at 180C/gas mark 4 until crispy and golden

- Remove from the oven and drizzle with white icing... an optional naughty extra!

Crunchy salad croutons

If you want to get your brood to eat more greens during their break from school, why not add some extra crunch with homemade croutons?

This recipe works best with stale bread, but you can try toasting fresh bread for similar results.

Cut your bread in to cubes and toss with freshly crushed garlic, lots of seasoning, herbs of your choice and a good glug of extra virgin olive oil.

Lay them out in a single layer on a lightly-greased baking sheet and put in a pre-heated 180C/gas mark 4 oven for around 40 minutes, stirring them every 10 minutes.

Fake pizza

This recipe works best with a French stick sliced lengthwise, but you can improvise with other shapes and slices.

A great way to get the family all spending time in the kitchen together, this lunch is great for youngsters and fussy eaters as they're in charge of the creation and finished product.

Spread some ketchup, pesto or tomato puree on the soft side of the bread and then top with grated cheese, chopped ham, onion, olives and other veggies.

Place under the grill until the cheese is melted and bubbling and tuck in!

Breadcrumbed mac and cheese

Fancy pasta for lunch? You can still make a meal of it with bread!

After cooking your pasta dish - mac and cheese works well but any pasta dish can be given an extra element of yum - sprinkle over some breadcrumbs and bake for a few extra minutes until golden and crisp.

Making breadcrumbs is so easy - all you need to do is pop a few slices, crusts and all, in to a food processor.