Greggs Have Opened A HEALTHY Store Where Everything Is Under 400 Calories!

Healthy Greggs

You can now enjoy a guilt-free Greggs!

Greg fans rejoice! We can now go into our favourite high street baker's and leave with some healthy goods.

But don't expect any doughnuts or steak bakes in this branch because EVERYTHING is under 400 calories in this store.

The new branch is located in New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, and is their first healthy store.

Read More: Greggs Has Launched A Reward Scheme Which Means Free Coffee!

The new location is based at one of the busiest hospitals in the country and the food it stocks adheres to the local council and NHS's requirements for healthier foods in hospitals.

So tough luck if you're after an iced finger!

But what you will find is super healthy and sounds delicious too - yoghurts, salads, wraps, soups and healthy sandwiches.

If things go well might there be more Greggs like this? 

Who knows but we'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled!

