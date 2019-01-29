Gregg Wallace gives fans a thrill as he flashes toned abs in the gym
29 January 2019, 12:51
The Masterchef judge showed off his trim physique on social media - after shedding THREE stone.
Gregg Wallace couldn't resist showing off his toned abs in a new selfie.
The Masterchef judge, 54, cheekily lifted up his T-shirt to flaunt his rock hard stomach after a workout at the gym - telling fans that he loved having the place to himself.
He wrote: "Sunday morning alone in a gym. Abs and light cardio, under 13 st."
It's not the first time Gregg - whose wife Anna, 32, is pregnant - has posed topless online.
Last summer he peeled off his T-shirt to give fans an eyeful of his new trimmed down physique.
The former greengrocer has lost an incredible three stone by cutting out booze and fry ups - and happily admits he's never felt better.
In 2017 he said: "When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day.
“I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze — which helped me lose weight.”
He's also now an avid weightlifter, adding that his new streamlined shape has left him feeling "strong".
Gregg said: “It has been a gradual lifestyle change. I now feel fit and strong because of it.
"But only you can move yourself into a healthier place.”
The Peckham-born foodie isn't the only chef who has undergone a body transformation.
Gordon Ramsay shocked fans when he showed off his sinewy upper body.
And James Martin said HD TVs made him realise he wanted to shape up.