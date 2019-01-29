Gregg Wallace gives fans a thrill as he flashes toned abs in the gym

Gregg Wallace's bare flesh has delighted fans. Picture: Getty

The Masterchef judge showed off his trim physique on social media - after shedding THREE stone.

Gregg Wallace couldn't resist showing off his toned abs in a new selfie.

The Masterchef judge, 54, cheekily lifted up his T-shirt to flaunt his rock hard stomach after a workout at the gym - telling fans that he loved having the place to himself.

He wrote: "Sunday morning alone in a gym. Abs and light cardio, under 13 st."

Gregg Wallace flashes his abs on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It's not the first time Gregg - whose wife Anna, 32, is pregnant - has posed topless online.

Last summer he peeled off his T-shirt to give fans an eyeful of his new trimmed down physique.

The former greengrocer has lost an incredible three stone by cutting out booze and fry ups - and happily admits he's never felt better.

In 2017 he said: "When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day.

“I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze — which helped me lose weight.”

He's also now an avid weightlifter, adding that his new streamlined shape has left him feeling "strong".

Gregg said: “It has been a gradual lifestyle change. I now feel fit and strong because of it.

"But only you can move yourself into a healthier place.”

Gregg Wallace, looking much heavier, pictured in 2011. Picture: Getty

The Peckham-born foodie isn't the only chef who has undergone a body transformation.

Gordon Ramsay shocked fans when he showed off his sinewy upper body.

And James Martin said HD TVs made him realise he wanted to shape up.