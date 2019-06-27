You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend

27 June 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 12:50

We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door
We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

And there's no delivery fee either?! I'll take 752 sausage rolls please!

Greggs is now available for delivery on Just Eat. This is not a drill.

The high-street favourite and one-stop-shop for pasties, sandwiches, doughnuts and sausage rolls has started working with the food delivery app, and they don't even have a minimum spend.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi went undercover at Greggs and sang songs about steak bakes

You can also get your favourite baked good delivered FOR FREE, although we assume this is an introductory offer.

Whether you fancy a quick doughnut as a snack or you're treating the whole office to some vegan sausage rolls - you can get it all sent over in a flash on Just Eat.

Not to be dramatic but this might be the best news we've heard all week.

You can check for participating Greggs stores on the Just Eat app or on their website.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Ciroc's new watermelon flavour is ideal for cocktails and refreshing spritzes

How to jazz up champagne with watermelon-flavoured vodka

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more
Ed Sheeran stars in the new Heinz ketchup advert

Ed Sheeran's DM to Heinz resulted in him starring in their advert for tomato ketchup
Fish and Chips could disappear from the nation's plates within three decades

Fish and chips could be off the menu within 30 years due to global warming

News

YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

YouGov reveal the results of the most popular British foods, but do you agree?

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood has given a glimpse of his family home

EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids

TV & Movies

Two Islanders will be dumped from the Island tonight

Love Island spoiler: TWO Islanders will be dumped as Caroline Flack reveals shock twist

TV & Movies

Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest

The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'

News

Kylie has opened up about her Glastonbury performance

Kylie Minogue admits she’ll ‘shed tears’ at Glastonbury - 14 years after pulling out over cancer battle

Celebrities

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Piers Morgan interviews the killer in new crime documentary Psychopath

TV & Movies

The Essex gal lied about her age on the show

Love Island star Elma Pazar admits she lied about her age on the ITV2 show

TV & Movies