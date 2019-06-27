You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend

We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

And there's no delivery fee either?! I'll take 752 sausage rolls please!

Greggs is now available for delivery on Just Eat. This is not a drill.

The high-street favourite and one-stop-shop for pasties, sandwiches, doughnuts and sausage rolls has started working with the food delivery app, and they don't even have a minimum spend.

You can also get your favourite baked good delivered FOR FREE, although we assume this is an introductory offer.

Whether you fancy a quick doughnut as a snack or you're treating the whole office to some vegan sausage rolls - you can get it all sent over in a flash on Just Eat.

Not to be dramatic but this might be the best news we've heard all week.

You can check for participating Greggs stores on the Just Eat app or on their website.