Iceland restocks syn-free Slimming World chips after dieters' passionate social media campaign

Slimming World fans will be able to get their mitts on syn-free chips from today. Picture: Getty/Iceland

By Emma Gritt

The cult chips went out of stock earlier this year but will be back in freezers from TODAY... just in time for BBQ season.

Iceland has announced it will start selling Slimming World chips again - and fans of the diet plan are delighted.

The frozen specialist first stocked the 'syn free' chunky fries earlier this year on a limited edition basis, but after months of pleading from slimmers on social media, they have brought them back... from today.

Priced at £2.25 for a 1kg bag, the chips are made to the same recipe followers of the diet plan use at home - but require ni preparation and are ready to be popped straight in to the oven for 20 minutes.

The chips are grilled before being frozen ready to go straight in the oven, and contain half the calories of McCain's straight home chips.

They have just 104 calories and just 0.3g of fat per 100g, while McCain's have 208 calories and 7.2g of fat per 100g.

The chips are available in stores nationwide and on the Iceland website now.

Slimming World is one of the UK's biggest and most successful diet brands,.

Followers are able to eat unlimited amounts of healthy 'free' foods, like veg, meat, brown pasta and some fruits.

There are also small portions of bread-based products and dairy under the plan's 'healthy extra' allowances, referred to as HEX A and HEX B.

Nothing is off limits, with dieters allowed to up to 25 'syns' a day, which covers things like crisps, biscuits, fizzy drinks and other high calorie foods.

Devotees have lost huge amounts of weight by sticking to the plan, with Facebook groups and online forums full of recipes for 'syn free' meals, surprisingly low-syn treats and snacks, and elaborate 'fakeaway' recipes for when you want a treat... but not the calories.