Instagram influencer gives restaurant one-star review after being refused a discount

2 November 2019, 07:47

The unnamed Yelp user blasted the place for having "cheap management".
The unnamed Yelp user blasted the place for having "cheap management". Picture: Getty

The social media star described the food as "some of the best" they'd ever had, but still slammed the eatery online.

An Instagram influencer has given an Italian restaurant a measly one-star rating after they were refused a discount.

The social media star, who is reportedly from the USA, explained they left the terrible score online because the management wouldn't slash the price of their meal when they offered to share a review with their 11,000 followers.

The anonymous blogger described the food as "very delicious" and "some of the best" they'd ever had, but later confessed they were furious after receiving the full-price bill.

They finished the review by telling Yelp readers they would never return to the eatery because of "cheap management and customer service".

Read more: London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

The Instagram influencer's full post read: "I’m giving 1 star because of the cheap management and customer service. I heard the food was very good so I went to try. Me and the BF got the calamari, spaghetti alle vongole, and gnocchi. All were very delicious.

"I was actually so impressed that when the manager came to ask us how everything tasted I told her it was some of the best Italian food I’ve had and I told her I’m going to post about it on Instagram where I have over 11 thousand followers and a lot of them are in the area. She seemed very happy about it."

Read more: A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches

An influencer gave an Italian restaurant a one-star review after being refused a discount.
An influencer gave an Italian restaurant a one-star review after being refused a discount. Picture: Getty

They continued: "I was wrong. I thought that she would be greatful [sic] for the free advertising but when the cheque came there was literally no discount at all. I thought at least one of the entries would be taken off but they didn’t even take off the calamari or even the drinks!

"I won’t got back here because of this. Which is a shame because the food was very good. The manager needs to understand how to treat customers."

Read more: Telly chef Tom Kerridge defends selling fish and chips for £32.50

The damning critique, which was initially posted on Yelp, was immediately slammed by horrified internet users after being re-shared on Reddit.

"Peak 2019, in one restaurant review," joked one Redditer.

Another said: "Food so good we charge for it!"

"If I was the owner I'd frame this review and place it in the entryway," said a third.

While a fourth added: "Not only is it funny but it really advertises how great the food is."

Many couldn't believe the cheek of the social media star but also admitted they weren't surprised by the "petty" behaviour.

The restaurant are yet to comment.

