Outrage as Jaffa Cakes make list of Brits’ top 5 favourite BISCUITS

30 May 2019, 10:21

"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user.
"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user. Picture: Getty/Tesco

The gooey chocolate orange treat comes us trumps, despite being officially registered as a cake

Snack fans are fuming over a new poll that puts Jaffa Cakes at number FOUR on the list of the UK's top five favourite biscuits.

The spongey chocolate and orange jam discs sparked fury among biscuit lovers who don’t think they belong in the round-up because they’re legally registered as cakes.

Sneaking in just under Cadbury Milk Chocolate Digestives, Cadbury Fingers and McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Digestives, buttery-base experts took to social media to share their outrage at the final result.

The heated Jaffa Cake debate kicked off on National Biscuit Day.
The heated Jaffa Cake debate kicked off on National Biscuit Day. Picture: Tesco

One confectionery connoisseur wrote: "Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft."

"It has the word 'cake' in its name ffs, sort it out. As for the omission of hobnobs wtf is going on,” another raged.

A third questioned: "Why have you amalgamated a cake poll with a biscuit poll?"

Another added: “Where are plain chocolate hobnobs? What's the country coming to?”

The new YouGov study, which saw McVitie’s Original Digestives snatch fifth place, asked 7,000 Brits to name their favourite biscuit.
The new YouGov study, which saw McVitie’s Original Digestives snatch fifth place, asked 7,000 Brits to name their favourite biscuit. Picture: Getty

Twitter users were also up in arms about a selection of popular biscuits that were missing from the winning list, including Custard Creams, Jammy Dodgers, Ginger Nuts and Hobnobs.

"Where are the hobnobs, pink wafers and custard creams, no thanks," wrote on snack lover.

Another fumed: "Completely Wrong! Did you miss Penguins off your survey list!!???"

A third said: "Where’s the malted milk?!"

The new YouGov study, which saw McVitie’s Original Digestives snatch fifth place, asked 7,000 Brits to name their favourite biscuit – with the chocolate-orange sponges proving popular.

However in 1991, a VAT tribunal ruled that Jaffa Cakes don’t technically belong in the biscuit category as they go hard when left out, rather than soft.

And with more than 99 in every 100 UK households buying biscuits on a regular basis, we’re not surprised a serious debate has broken out over whether or not the gooey circles should be allowed on the list of beloved buttery snacks.

