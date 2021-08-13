KFC warns of possible food shortage and that some favourites might become 'unavailable'

13 August 2021, 09:56 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 09:57

KFC lovers could be facing another Finger Lickin' chicken crisis
KFC lovers could be facing another Finger Lickin' chicken crisis. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Fast food are fans in a flap after a tweet from the official Kentucky Fried Chicken account warned that "weeks of disruption" could cause chaos for diners

KFC has warned that there could be food shortages - three years after chicken-craving chaos gripped the UK.

In February 2018 a series of fatal motorway lorry crashes affected supply chains, and it seems that a lack of post-Brexit HGV drivers might be what triggers the latest crisis.

In a tweet - posted direct from KFC mascot Colonel Sanders - it explains that things might look a bit different in takeaway stores and delivery menus over the next few weeks.

It read: "The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message.

Grabbing a KFC meal might become tricky over the next few weeks
Grabbing a KFC meal might become tricky over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

"Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly.

Read now: How to eat vegan on the high street - including at KFC and McDonald's

"In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix."

Fans were clucking furious about the potential shortage, with one replying: "In a world of pandemics, wildfires, flooding and extreme temperatures, how will we be able to cope with this news?"

Another quipped: "He’s been dead for years but still finds the time to come back from the dead and update us on chicken and lemon wipe shortages - what a hero."

Others pointed out that they were already finding their local stores were giving fizzy drinks in coffee cups, or using different packaging to usual.

Read now: KFC is opening a hotel pop-up where you can get unlimited fried chicken at the touch of a button

Some menu items might be removed, or packaged differently
Some menu items might be removed, or packaged differently. Picture: Alamy

The 2018 crisis saw 600 stores close and police issued a statement lambasting people who had called 999 to kick off about their local outlet not serving their favourite menu items.

It is estimated that KFC kill around 1 BILLION chickens every year.

Thankfully Asda might be able to fill the void between now and your next Zinger Meal.

They've just brought out a £5 fried chicken and gravy pizza - which sounds like a junk food lover's dream.

It's described as having a "delicious, crispy base topped with gravy then finished with melted cheese, sweetcorn and fried chicken."

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

We've rounded up some great bottles of Prosecco for you to try

National Prosecco Day 2021: Brilliant bottles and cocktail recipes to toast Italy's iconic sparkling wine
Mars spread will replace Marmite as your breakfast toast topper favourite

You can now buy Mars Bar spread for the ultimate chocoholic breakfast... or to eat straight from the jar
Non-stop fried chicken in a trendy hotel? Yes please!

A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken
Lowlander's low alcohol beer is really refreshing

International Beer Day 2021: Low or no alcohol beer and ales to try
There's so much great beer out there... and it's more versatile than you think!

International Beer Day 2021: Fruity ales, doughnuts and cocktail ideas

Trending on Heart

The man said he had a bad flight after denying the family the opportunity to all sit together in one row (file photo)

Man claims he had 'abhorrent' flight after he refused to move plane seats so a family could sit together
Hit & Run is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Hit & Run are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Jessie J updated fans on her condition on Instagram

Jessie J shares devastating health update that's affecting her voice

Celebrities

Woman lures seagulls to noisy neighbours' roof with bread at 7am in ultimate revenge

Woman lures seagulls to noisy neighbours' roof with bread at 7am in ultimate revenge
The best man was told to leave the wedding after his speech flopped

Best man kicked out of wedding after making brutal bridesmaid joke in speech
The rules on self-isolation will change on Monday

What are the new self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?