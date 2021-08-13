KFC warns of possible food shortage and that some favourites might become 'unavailable'

KFC lovers could be facing another Finger Lickin' chicken crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Fast food are fans in a flap after a tweet from the official Kentucky Fried Chicken account warned that "weeks of disruption" could cause chaos for diners

KFC has warned that there could be food shortages - three years after chicken-craving chaos gripped the UK.

In February 2018 a series of fatal motorway lorry crashes affected supply chains, and it seems that a lack of post-Brexit HGV drivers might be what triggers the latest crisis.

In a tweet - posted direct from KFC mascot Colonel Sanders - it explains that things might look a bit different in takeaway stores and delivery menus over the next few weeks.

It read: "The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message.

Grabbing a KFC meal might become tricky over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

"Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly.

Read now: How to eat vegan on the high street - including at KFC and McDonald's

The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message. pic.twitter.com/XuHtQNWe8M — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) August 11, 2021

"In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix."

Fans were clucking furious about the potential shortage, with one replying: "In a world of pandemics, wildfires, flooding and extreme temperatures, how will we be able to cope with this news?"

Another quipped: "He’s been dead for years but still finds the time to come back from the dead and update us on chicken and lemon wipe shortages - what a hero."

Others pointed out that they were already finding their local stores were giving fizzy drinks in coffee cups, or using different packaging to usual.

Read now: KFC is opening a hotel pop-up where you can get unlimited fried chicken at the touch of a button

Some menu items might be removed, or packaged differently. Picture: Alamy

The 2018 crisis saw 600 stores close and police issued a statement lambasting people who had called 999 to kick off about their local outlet not serving their favourite menu items.

It is estimated that KFC kill around 1 BILLION chickens every year.

Thankfully Asda might be able to fill the void between now and your next Zinger Meal.

They've just brought out a £5 fried chicken and gravy pizza - which sounds like a junk food lover's dream.

It's described as having a "delicious, crispy base topped with gravy then finished with melted cheese, sweetcorn and fried chicken."