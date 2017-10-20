There's A Reason KFC Only Follow 11 People On Twitter...And It's Hilarious

20 October 2017, 17:30 | Updated: 12 July 2018, 13:59

KFC Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken lovers everywhere have only just realised some of the notable names on their following list.

When it comes to KFC the ingredients in their much-loved fried chicken has been a closely guarded secret ever since the fast-food chain first opened it's doors 87 years ago.

Everyone has tried to figure out exactly which ingredients make their chicken so finger-lickin' good but could KFC's Twitter account have been the answer to our questions all along?

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the account for the chicken chain has paid homage to it's "eleven herbs and spices" by only following eleven people on Twitter, five of which are the SPICE GIRLS!

The other six, are men named Herb!

If that isn't marketing genius, then we don't know what is!

The revelation was pointed out by Twitter user @edgette22, and has been ‘liked’ by 320,000 people at the time of writing.

The news took Twitter by surprise and it wasn't long before everybody took to the social media platform to praise who the companies social media and marketing managers for their ingenious sense of humour.

We're impressed!

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Coconut oil image 2

Coconut oil branded 'one of the worst foods you can eat' by health expert

champagne

Flat champagne? This incredible raisin hack brings the bubbles back
Britain's Best Fish And Chips

UK's 20 best fish and chip shops have been revealed

The 'dandruff scraping trend' is gross AND bad for you

jerk rice

Jamie Oliver accused of 'cultural appropriation' over new jerk rice packets