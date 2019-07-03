La Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too

The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese. Picture: Getty / PR

Plant-based fans of Italian cuisine are in for a treat with the launch of the new £2.50 sauce, which replaces flour and milk with soya.

The conundrum of 'what can I use as the white sauce in my vegan lasagne?' has finally been solved.

La Sacla has launched a new vegan white sauce which replaces flour and milk with soya for a perfect besciamella sauce.

But as any lasagne-lover know, there are two saucy elements to the oozing multi-layered pasta dish... and they've got that covered too.

La Sacla's bolognaise-style sauce is good for other pasta dishes and tacos. Picture: La Sacla

Along with the vegan béchamel, they've created a special Vegan Bolognese Sauce which uses pea protein to emulate the sauce's meaty texture.

The sauces can also be used for other pasta dishes. with the white sauce acting as a great base for a vegan mac'n'cheese, and the red being great for a vegan spa bol, or mixed with black beans to make the filling for meat-free tacos.

Available in the Free-From aisle in Sainsbury’s, they're priced at £2.50.

Other vegan-friendly sauces available from La Sacla include creamy artichoke and juicy roasted pepper stir-in sauces, both priced at £2.30.