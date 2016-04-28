Lazy Cooking Is Costing You THIS Much More Money...

As our lifestyles get more and more hectic, we're all on the hunt for foods that can make our lives that little bit easier. But how much is it REALLY costing you?

We're all guilty of using a quick shortcut when it comes to cooking. With such a variety of pre-prepared foods available in supermarkets it's becoming easier than ever to prepare a meal in a flash.

From chopped onions, freshly cut sweet potatoes to pre-packaged meats already seasoned, long gone are the days of slaving over a hot stove.

What if we told you that supermarkets were charging you MORE money to receive what appears to be ALOT LESS.

Pre-made meals may seem like a quick win, but they are actually costing you a lot more in the long-run as supermarkets are marking up these items by as much as 50 percent!

New research by the MailOnline, has found that we could be getting ripped off and supermarkets are cashing in from our laziness.

The investigation found that Marks and Spencer's new range of Just Add Avocados, costs £1.50 for just 80g of chopped up wedges of the fruit, whilst one whole avocado only costs a quid. This means the supermarket have marked up the item by a whopping 50 percent!

Fancy some sweet potato fries? Well, they're gonna cost you if you don't want to make them yourself.

Sainsbury's range of sweet potato fries might save you three minutes in chopping time, but it will cost you one pound for 300 grams.

Whereas you could pay an extra 20 pence and buy yourself a whole KILO of sweet potatoes! That works out at just 36p for 300 grams.

Can't stand the thought of chopping up your own chicken? Tesco will lend you a helping hand with their diced chicken breasts priced at £3.50 for 450 grams.

You might save seven minutes in preparation time, but if you just stick to their British Chicken Breast Quarters range you'll pay £1.40 for 350 grams, which would work out at £1.80 for 450 grams.

Unbelievable! That's a supermarket mark-up of 94 percent!

So will you be thinking twice next time you head down the aisle on your next supermarket sweep?