Six rosé wines from dark to light for Bank Holiday BBQs

25 August 2019, 09:11

Lidl have released six new bottles of rosé wine just in time for the bank holiday.
Lidl have released six new bottles of rosé wine just in time for the bank holiday. Picture: Lidl

The discount supermarket chain has released a brand new ombré range of rosé wine – and prices start from just £3.99!

With the bank holiday in full swing, there's nothing quite like a chilled glass of wine, so what better way to kick off the long weekend than by stocking your fridge with Lidl's delicious new "ombré rosé range"?

The budget supermarket unveiled its purse-friendly collection of pink wines earlier this week, which features six bottles that range in colour from pale blush and powder pink to super-vibrant cerise.

Staring at just £3.99, the refreshing selection boasts a whole spectrum of rosés, including those which are both dark and dry – something you don't tend to associate with this particular type of wine.

Read more: Lidl are selling bed linen that looks just like The White Company's

Lidl have launched a brand new "ombré rosé range" – and we can&squot;t wait to try it!
Lidl have launched a brand new "ombré rosé range" – and we can't wait to try it! Picture: Lidl

The discount chain's aim is to encourage pink wine drinkers to taste a variety of blends and dispel the myth that lighter colours always come out on top.

"Pale rosé is enjoying its moment but darker shades can offer the best of both worlds with the flavour complexities of a red wine along with the freshness of a chilled white," said Richard Bampfield, Master of Wine for Lidl.

Speaking of the new ombré selection, he continued: "Championing rosé from across the world, Lidl’s new wine collection showcases quality wines from Spain to Australia at fantastic value for money."

Read more: Bank holiday weekend set for a SCORCHER as temperatures soar to 33C

The wide range dispels the myth that pale pink wine reigns supreme.
The wide range dispels the myth that pale pink wine reigns supreme. Picture: Lidl

And when it comes to picking the right one for you, he explained: "Don’t be fooled by the colour when buying a rosé - many deeper coloured rosés are dry have lots to offer. Rosé from Spain, known as Rosado, is a great value choice if you’re looking for a pretty pink rosé that is dry."

As for drinking it? "Rosé is best served chilled - if it’s not cold enough, you could add an ice cube," he added.

The six bottles are part of the Lidl Wine Tour selection and are available in stores nationwide right now, so why not try out the whole pink rainbow before they all sell out?

Read more: Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

The ombré rosé range features six wines, three of which will hit shelves for the first time:

Rosata Toscana, £5.99 - With a pretty pale pink colour, this dry and refreshing rosé has a crisp finish that’s best enjoyed with nuts and olives or summer lunches.

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie - Blush, £4.29 (£4.50 in Scotland) - This simple and dry rosé from Italy is light, clean and fruity with delicate strawberry aromas.

Kamocsay Ákos Pinot Noir Rosé, £5.99 - From a top Hungarian producer, this is a delicate dry rosé made from the Pinot Noir grape - it has a light spritz with strawberry notes that pairs perfectly with fresh salads and canapés.

Cepa Lebrel Rioja Rosado DOCa, £5.49 - Rioja is known for its red wines and the pink ones come as a pleasant surprise for wine lovers - exceptionally dry, this one is perfect with Iberian ham or cheese. Available all year round at Lidl.

Mezquiriz Navarra Rosé, £3.99 (£4.88 in Scotland) - Neighboring Rioja, the Navarra region has carved out a successful niche as a specialist rosé-producing region. This one is fresh with notes of redcurrant and cherry fruit. Available all year round at Lidl.

Australian Shiraz Rosé, £4.49 (£4.99 in Scotland) - Fruity, off-dry and easy-drinking, this is a versatile rosé that is increasingly popular in Australia. Available all year round at Lidl.

Prefer fizz? Lidl now stocks a sparkling Pinot Grigio Blush Spumante for just £5.79.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend

Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday

Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday
These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

National Rum Day 2019 is an excuse to indulge your tropical tastes

National Rum Day 2019: Fifteen tropical tipples with a taste of paradise
Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!)

Work snacks: Lily O'Brien's Share Bags are chocolate buttons for adults

Trending on Heart

First look as Emma Stone transforms into wicked Cruella De Vil for Disney’s Cruella.

Disney FIRST LOOK as Emma Stone transforms into evil Cruella De Vil for live-action movie

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing couple Neil and Katya Jones split because of a sex drought, according to an insider.

Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones split because they 'swapped sex for Disney films on the sofa'

TV & Movies

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh are expecting first child together.

Lucy Mecklenburgh PREGNANT with first child two months after engagement to Ryan Thomas

Celebrities

Lisa Armstrong wowed her social media followers with her brand new brunette locks.

Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic new look in sultry selfie as she goes brunette

Celebrities

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback.

Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

Music

Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies.

Michelle Keegan admits it's 'HORRIBLE' when people quiz her about having children

Celebrities