Six rosé wines from dark to light for Bank Holiday BBQs

The discount supermarket chain has released a brand new ombré range of rosé wine – and prices start from just £3.99!

With the bank holiday in full swing, there's nothing quite like a chilled glass of wine, so what better way to kick off the long weekend than by stocking your fridge with Lidl's delicious new "ombré rosé range"?

The budget supermarket unveiled its purse-friendly collection of pink wines earlier this week, which features six bottles that range in colour from pale blush and powder pink to super-vibrant cerise.

Staring at just £3.99, the refreshing selection boasts a whole spectrum of rosés, including those which are both dark and dry – something you don't tend to associate with this particular type of wine.

The discount chain's aim is to encourage pink wine drinkers to taste a variety of blends and dispel the myth that lighter colours always come out on top.

"Pale rosé is enjoying its moment but darker shades can offer the best of both worlds with the flavour complexities of a red wine along with the freshness of a chilled white," said Richard Bampfield, Master of Wine for Lidl.

Speaking of the new ombré selection, he continued: "Championing rosé from across the world, Lidl’s new wine collection showcases quality wines from Spain to Australia at fantastic value for money."

And when it comes to picking the right one for you, he explained: "Don’t be fooled by the colour when buying a rosé - many deeper coloured rosés are dry have lots to offer. Rosé from Spain, known as Rosado, is a great value choice if you’re looking for a pretty pink rosé that is dry."

As for drinking it? "Rosé is best served chilled - if it’s not cold enough, you could add an ice cube," he added.

The six bottles are part of the Lidl Wine Tour selection and are available in stores nationwide right now, so why not try out the whole pink rainbow before they all sell out?

The ombré rosé range features six wines, three of which will hit shelves for the first time:

Rosata Toscana, £5.99 - With a pretty pale pink colour, this dry and refreshing rosé has a crisp finish that’s best enjoyed with nuts and olives or summer lunches.

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie - Blush, £4.29 (£4.50 in Scotland) - This simple and dry rosé from Italy is light, clean and fruity with delicate strawberry aromas.

Kamocsay Ákos Pinot Noir Rosé, £5.99 - From a top Hungarian producer, this is a delicate dry rosé made from the Pinot Noir grape - it has a light spritz with strawberry notes that pairs perfectly with fresh salads and canapés.

Cepa Lebrel Rioja Rosado DOCa, £5.49 - Rioja is known for its red wines and the pink ones come as a pleasant surprise for wine lovers - exceptionally dry, this one is perfect with Iberian ham or cheese. Available all year round at Lidl.

Mezquiriz Navarra Rosé, £3.99 (£4.88 in Scotland) - Neighboring Rioja, the Navarra region has carved out a successful niche as a specialist rosé-producing region. This one is fresh with notes of redcurrant and cherry fruit. Available all year round at Lidl.

Australian Shiraz Rosé, £4.49 (£4.99 in Scotland) - Fruity, off-dry and easy-drinking, this is a versatile rosé that is increasingly popular in Australia. Available all year round at Lidl.

Prefer fizz? Lidl now stocks a sparkling Pinot Grigio Blush Spumante for just £5.79.