You've been drinking Gin & Tonic wrong your entire life

How to make the perfect Gin. Picture: Getty

By Naomi Bartram

It turns out we all need to be a little bit more patient when it comes to drinking G&T.

With the weather finally set to hot up, there’s nothing better than a cold glass of Gin and Tonic in the sun.

But while you might think you’ve perfected your favourite G&T combination, evidently we’ve all been missing one unexpected element of the drink-making process.

In fact, expert David T Smith has now advised we all need to be a little bit more patient. Apparently, letting ice in your glass melt before drinking it makes for a better taste.

There's an art to making the perfect Gin and Tonic. Picture: Getty

While people might think extra ice would make the G&T more diluted, apparently, allowing some time for it to melt means the flavours can mix better.

David says: "The final chill-factor comes from the use of ice which absorbs the heat of the drink, and this, in turn, is what turns the ice into water.

"When the ice begins to melt; this not only makes the drink cooler but helps to marry all the flavours together."

James Chase, CEO and Founder of Chase Distillery, also told Good Housekeeping that getting your glass as cold as possible is “crucial” when it comes to enjoying the alcoholic tipple.

He said: "Add as much ice as you possibly can. I always say the more ice you use, the less dilution you get – meaning you’ll be able to taste the quality of the gin."

If you need some inspiration of flavoured gins to add to your tonic, Aldi have launched THREE new bottles.

The new range includes a raspberry and elderflower liqueur which is priced at £10m, as well as a liquorice and blackcurrant flavoured gin for £20.

There’s also a Plum & Pink Grapefruit gin on offer as well.

These exciting new drinks are part of the budget store’s summer gin festival, which starts on May 26 and lasts until the end of June.