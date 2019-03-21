Everyone is saying the same thing about this Marks & Spencer's chocolate bunny

21 March 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 10:56

Marks & Spencer's chocolate bunny has gone viral
Marks & Spencer's chocolate bunny has gone viral. Picture: Marks & Spencer
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

M&S are selling a very special chocolate bunny for Easter.

One of Marks & Spencer's Easter eggs has gone viral.

The chocolate bunny, named the "Yoga Bunny" by the supermarket, is a hand decorated milk chocolate bunny wth raspberry nibs.

And while the sweet treat sounds delicious, that's not the reason it has gone viral.

The yoga bunny's suggestive pose has left shoppers questioning what the bunny is really ready for – we'll let you work out the rest.

READ MORE: Tesco is now selling a Bounty Easter egg, and it looks delicious

If you still can't see it, one shopper posted the picture on Twitter with the caption: "The M&S Yoga Bunny Easter egg is very 'door’s on the latch, find me upstairs.'"

Another added: "It seems #JessicaRabbit’s gone a bit suggestive for #Easter!"

M&S have replied to some of the comments, writing: "Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the "downwards-facing dog" yoga position."

But what do you think? A mere coincidence or purposely naughty?

READ MORE: Marks & Spencer leave customers giggling with the saucy name of their Valentine's dinner

