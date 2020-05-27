McDonald's announces all UK branches to reopen next week for Drive-Thru's

27 May 2020, 15:24

McDonalds are preparing to re-open all their drive-thrus
McDonalds are preparing to re-open all their drive-thrus. Picture: PA

This is the news we've all been waiting for... Big Macs for all!

McDonald's has just announced earlier today that they will be opening all of their restaurants across the UK from next week.

The popular chain restaurant has released a statement on all its social media accounts explaining that after a phased return to operation after they were ordered to close on May 23rd, they will reopen all stores across Britain for Drive-Thru's.

Nearly a thousand restaurants will reopen their doors for the first time in weeks, which will undoubtedly make burger-loving Brits very happy,

Between Tuesday June 2 and Thursday June 4 next week, all businesses will start to operate again, with strict measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, which is good news for those who are employed by the company too.

Customers face a £25 cap on their orders, while each franchise has been asked to make sure its staff are fit and able to work.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We can today announce that by 4th June, 1019 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery.

“This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.”

They continued: "This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

"Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

"In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close drive-thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers."

We will continue to work with local authorities and the police as we extend our reopening plans.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments and limit your spend to £25."

