McDonald's 'reopening 40 drive-thrus' in the UK 'next week'
12 May 2020, 13:43 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 14:20
McDonald's are reportedly planning on reopening 40 of their drive-thru restaurants after weeks of lockdown.
McDonald's will be reopening 40 of their drive-thrus in the UK next Wednesday, according to The Sun.
The publication have revealed that from May 20, selected restaurants will be open for drive-thru orders.
This comes after it was announced earlier in the month that 15 McDonald's in the south were reopening on May 12 for deliveries only.
It is said these decisions have been made to test how to reopen stores safely as the UK looks into coming out of lockdown.
The drive-thru branches that are being reopened next week are spread across the UK as well as Ireland, although we don't know which ones they will be yet.
The Sun also reported that McDonald's bosses are planning to open more outlets as park of a phased re-opening over the summer.
Last week, McDonald's revealed the 15 branches which were reopening for deliveries, which were: Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway, Ipswich Cardinal Park, Boredom Interchange, Luton Leagrave, Watford Hertforshire Arms, Chaul End Lane Luton, Beechings Way Gillingham, Sittingbourne Retail Park, Gillingham Bowaters, Tooting, Dalston, Welling, Harrow and Luton George Street.
There will also be a reduced menu for customers, which will include the following items:
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Big Mac
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McChicken Sandwich
Filet-O-Fish
Chicken McNuggets
Chicken Selects
Vegetable Deluxe
Veggie Dippes
Fries
Mozzarella Dippers
Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)
Fruit Bag
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta
Sprite
Oasis
Black Coffee
White Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso
Flat White
Tea
Orange Juice
Fruit Shoot
Water
Happy Meal Water
Happy Meal - Hamburger
Happy Meal - Cheeseburger
Happy Meal - Four Nuggets
Happy Meal - Veggie Dippers
