McDonald's 'reopening 40 drive-thrus' in the UK 'next week'

12 May 2020, 13:43 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 14:20

McDonald's are reportedly going to be opening 40 drive-thrus next week
McDonald's are reportedly going to be opening 40 drive-thrus next week. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

McDonald's are reportedly planning on reopening 40 of their drive-thru restaurants after weeks of lockdown.

McDonald's will be reopening 40 of their drive-thrus in the UK next Wednesday, according to The Sun.

The publication have revealed that from May 20, selected restaurants will be open for drive-thru orders.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says ‘unlimited exercise’ and 'sitting in the sun' will be allowed from Wednesday

This comes after it was announced earlier in the month that 15 McDonald's in the south were reopening on May 12 for deliveries only.

McDonald's are reportedly phasing into reopening stores
McDonald's are reportedly phasing into reopening stores. Picture: PA

It is said these decisions have been made to test how to reopen stores safely as the UK looks into coming out of lockdown.

The drive-thru branches that are being reopened next week are spread across the UK as well as Ireland, although we don't know which ones they will be yet.

The Sun also reported that McDonald's bosses are planning to open more outlets as park of a phased re-opening over the summer.

It has also been reported that McDonald's bosses are planning to open more outlets as park of a phased re-opening over the summer
It has also been reported that McDonald's bosses are planning to open more outlets as park of a phased re-opening over the summer. Picture: PA

Last week, McDonald's revealed the 15 branches which were reopening for deliveries, which were: Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway, Ipswich Cardinal Park, Boredom Interchange, Luton Leagrave, Watford Hertforshire Arms, Chaul End Lane Luton, Beechings Way Gillingham, Sittingbourne Retail Park, Gillingham Bowaters, Tooting, Dalston, Welling, Harrow and Luton George Street.

There will also be a reduced menu for customers, which will include the following items:

Included in this menu is:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Vegetable Deluxe

Veggie Dippes

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black Coffee

White Coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat White

Tea

Orange Juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal - Hamburger

Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

Happy Meal - Four Nuggets

Happy Meal - Veggie Dippers

READ MORE: Primark 'preparing to reopen stores across the UK'

