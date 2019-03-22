Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties after almost 60 years

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties as Rowntree's gets an overhaul. Picture: Nestlé

The rainbow-coloured, chewy treats have been discontinued in a shock sugar move that's left fans 'devastated'

Nestlé has discontinued one of its oldest creations, Tooty Frooties, in a shock move that has left sweet fans ‘devastated’ and threatening to ‘stockpile’ the rainbow treats.

Confirming the news on Twitter, the sweetie giant told one disgruntled customer: “Unfortunately, we've had to say goodbye to Tooty Frooties. Our love for them will always be there but, for now, we have to let it go.”

All good things come to an end we're afraid. That goes for our Tooty Frooties too! We're always working on lots of new exciting creations so you never know what you might get in future! 💚 — Nestlé Consumer Care (@NestleCare) March 21, 2019

The news has been greeted with despair by Rowntree's devotees who have taken to social media to mourn the almost 60-year-old creation, with Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shepherd chiming in.

What???????? As if we haven’t got enough to deal with right now 🤬🤬🤬 — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 21, 2019

The candy manufacturer, who confirmed Tooty Frooties are being pulled from supermarket shelves, said that although the crunchy sugar shells with a soft, chewy centre proved popular in the 70s and 80s, other ranges are now out-performing them as the current generation prefers “jelly and foamy” sweets.

@Nestle NOOOOOOO! how can you get rid of Tootie Fruities these are my absolute favourite since childhood along with jelly tots!! it’s a sad day for me 😔😢😢😢😢 — Trixi5star (@bubbles30082002) March 21, 2019

i think i should b compensated for my devastating loss 😂😂😂 — Trixi5star (@bubbles30082002) March 21, 2019

A Nestlé spokesman told the Sun: "Sweet tastes and trends change over the years and Tooty Frooties have become much less popular in the decades since their launch.

"In 2019, people prefer the jelly and foamy sweets you find in Rowntree’s Randoms and that’s why we’ve decided to concentrate on new products under the Randoms brand."

Rowntree's Randoms will contain news shapes and flavours to celebrate 10 years on supermarket shelves. Picture: Nestlé

It's been confirmed that Randoms will contain new shapes, flavours and even sour sweets to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their launch.

Hannah Smithson, assistant brand manager for Rowntree’s said: "We are so excited to announce all of this new news for Rowntree’s Randoms’.

"There is truly something for everyone in the new range whether you prefer the jelly Squish’ems, the foamy sweets or something a little more on the sour side."