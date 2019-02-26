Pancake Day 2019: how to get FREE ingredients at UK supermarkets

Pancake Day takes place on Tuesday 5 March 2019. Picture: Getty

Pancake Day is nearly here: but when is it? And how can you get FREE pancakes? Find out the date and how to get free ingredients on Heart

The one day of the year we actually have an excuse to eat our body weight in bags of sugar is almost upon us - Pancake Day 2019 takes place next week.

Read more: Tesco is now selling a Bounty Easter egg with coconut pieces inside the egg, but not everyone is impressed

Brits collectively eat a whopping 2.5million pancakes on this sacred day, which will taste all the better if you can get your hands on them for free.

How to get free pancakes in UK supermarkets. Picture: Getty

Here's how you can get free pancake ingredients in UK supermarkets:

By using Topcashback.co.uk, you'll be able to get £5 off essentials like flour, eggs and sugar - and you only have to spend £2 to qualify.

The offer is only valid for new customers, but you have up until the day to claim the deal.

You can also pick up Nutella, sweets and other toppings in the deal.

How do I claim my free pancakes?

To qualify for the deal, you just need to follow these simple steps:

1) Sign up to Topcashback.co.uk

2) Head to any UK supermarket that stocks your desired ingredients

3) Spend £2 to qualify for the deal, then get £5 cashback

4) Sign into your Topcashback account and submit your receipt here.

5) Take a picture of the receipt that includes date and contents of purchase

6) Cashback will then be sent to your account within seven working days, and will become payable within 30 days

You can get your pancake ingredients for FREE in UK supermarkets. Picture: Getty

When is Pancake Day 2019? What's the date?

This year, Pancake Day falls on Tuesday 5th March.

NOW READ:

There's a new vegan burger that 'BLEEDS' like meat...so we put it to the test!