A Pimm's Ice Lolly Has Arrived As Boozy Treat For The Summer

Nothing kick starts summer like a cold glass of Pimm's on a sunny day, or that first bite of a fruity popsicle whilst sat in the park.

What about if you could combine the two?

Well the guys over at UK-based company, Pops, have joined forces with the famed alcohol brand for a boozy new collaboration which will go down a treat with sunseekers.

The tasty, icy treat is flavoured with lemonade, cucumber, strawberries, mint, and of course, Pimm's.

You can now enjoy our latest #PIMMSPOPS on the roof @theofficialselfridges whilst watching the tennis @theroofdeck where the product is available alongside our core range @PIMMSGB #PIMMSPOPS #ResponsibleDrinking #PIMMS A post shared by POPS (@popspoparazzi) onJul 4, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

What's more, they haven't held back on their generous helping of booze either as each ice lolly is 4.3% ABV, which after a few might leave you feeling a little tipsy.

The genius collaboration comes after Pops released a number of alcoholic lollies such as the Bellini, blended with cocktail and peach, or the Moscow Mule which is made of vodka, ginger beer and lime.

Of course, these posh lollies don't come cheap and aren't yet available to buy at all supermarkets.

You can find them at your local Ocado for £5.99 for a pack of six, which is definitely indulgent but hey, you're worth it!



