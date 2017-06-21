Poundland Has Launched A £1 Chocolate Bar To Rival Toblerone!

Food manufacturers kept hitting consumers right in the sweet tooth after a number of changes to our favourite treats.

Last year was a bad year in general, but it was a particularly bad year for chocolate.

It felt like Chocoholics everywhere were being targeted as food manufacturers kept hitting consumers where it REALLY hurts...their sweet tooth.

As if Cadbury's increasing the price of Freddo's to 30p wasn't bad enough - it was 10p back in the day - Terry's decided they would reduce the size of their famed chocolate oranges, ruining years of British Christmas tradition.

However, US-based chocolatier Mondalez probably could never have predicted the outrage that ensued from Brits when they decided to CHANGE THE SHAPE of Toblerone's in a penny-pinching bid motivated by the rising cost of ingredients.

The iconic chocolate bar went from this....

To THIS monstrosity...

That's it. I'm done. I don't recognise this country any more https://t.co/uZpPJs8k3P — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 8, 2016

Well, thank goodness for Poundland, who have come to the rescue with their cost-efficient triangle-shaped bar to rival the original.

On Tuesday, Poundland announced a partnership with a Birmingham chocolatier to launch a new, own-brand chocolate bar called 'Twin Peaks'.

In case you've missed it here's a look at our new chocolate Twin Peaks as seen on @ITV just now! Looks tasty right? #poundland pic.twitter.com/lx3mnNr0x2 — Poundland (@Poundland) June 20, 2017

Not only is the chocolate bar mountain shaped, it has DOUBLE the triangles.

Poundland trading director Barry Williams said: "Poundland shoppers are savvy, and the change in their favourite chocolate bar last Christmas didn't go unnoticed.

"That's why we've created a new £1 alternative for them – the size they wanted, with a British taste, and with all the spaces in the right places."

What's more, at 180g, Twin Peaks is 20 percent heavier than a Toblerone bar.

We'll know which one we'll be reaching for!