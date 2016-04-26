Can You Calculate THIS Restaurant Bill? £1 Riddle Is Baffling EVERYONE.

We never thought a £1 bill would leave us THIS confused, but this riddle has us scratching our heads.

Have you ever been to a restaurant with your pals, and (after a few glass of wine!) the bill just doesn't seem to add up?

Well, a brand new riddle has been driving the internet mad as punters are desperately trying to calculate the restaurant bill for a fictional set of diners.

Three friends split a £30 bill at the end of their meal.

They each hand the waiter £10 thinking they've settled the total. But the waiter makes a mistake and instead of £30, the group should only have been charged £25.

In a bid to split the £5 evenly he hands each diner £1 from the extra £5 and keeps £2 for himself.

So far so good right? Well things are about to get a little bit tricky.

Each of the diners get £1 back which means they each paid £9 for their meal, bringing the total to £27.

The waiter then keeps £2, which brings the total to £29… so where’s the extra £1?

GOD HELP US!

Want us to put you out of your misery?

Apparently, the £1 is not actually missing. It’s all down to how you approach the tricky calculation.

If you add it up with the new total cost of the meal, which is £25, plus the £3 given to the diners and the £2 kept by the waiter, it comes to £30.

Huzzah!

So why is it so confusing? This type of brainteaser is called an informal fallacy, meaning there’s an error in the way you are working out the solution.