Slimming World release new 'Syn-free' chips with HALF the calories of normal oven chips

The 'Syn-free' chips will launch in Iceland stores on 21 January. Picture: Slimming World

Slimming World have added 'Syn-free' chips to their Iceland supermarket range, which are low in fat and calories

Those of you whose January diets have so far consisted of kale, porridge and sad salads will be relieved to know that Slimming World are now doing a range of (sort of) healthy chips!

The 'Syn-free' frozen oven chips have HALF the calories of their McCain counterparts, and will sold in Iceland stores across the UK.

The chips, which can be oven-cooked in 20 minutes, contain just 104 calories per 100g and 0.3g of fat.

McCain's, however, contain 202 calories and 4.5g of fat.

Slimming World says that the chips are ideal cooked as part of a healthy meal or a home-cooked takeaway.

A 1kg bag of the limited edition chips will cost around £2.25. They are due to go on sale in Iceland stores nationwide from 21 January.





The chips will only be around for a limited amount of time. Picture: Slimming World

'Syns' are Slimming World's units by which to measure food consumption and help their members lose weight. The eating plan allows between five and 15 'Syns' per day, depending on how quickly the individual wants to shed the pounds.

Slimming World members are given a booklet containing how many 'Syns' individual foods contain. There is about 20 calories in each 'Syn', although this is not an exact science.

Examples of 'Syn-free' foods include fruit, vegetables, grains, dried pasta, rice, lean meat, chicken, fish, some meat substitutes, pulses, potatoes and sweet potatoes.

