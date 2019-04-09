Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

9 April 2019, 13:13

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price
The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price. Picture: Tesco
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you enjoy a glass or six of the tasty violet tipple then you're in luck

Tesco have slashed the price of their tasty Parma Violet gin from £14 down to £6.

The purple liqueur is a big hit with women everywhere and can be enjoyed with anything from a slimline tonic to a bottle of Prosecco.

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of the lovely TW Kempton botanical gin, you'll have to be quick, as the offer is only available in selected stores and not on Tesco's website.

The Parma Violet gin liqueur is a perfect addition to any boozy collection
The Parma Violet gin liqueur is a perfect addition to any boozy collection. Picture: Tesco

Read more: Kelly Brook wears Tesco jumpsuit on Heart FM

The bottles are a decent size too, a 50cl bottle for only £6 is a great bargain.

However, it's worth noting that the bottles are gin liqueur and not straight gin, meaning they're only 20 per cent.

Sharon Slater from the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook spotted them for sale at the discount price in the Bromley by Bow Tesco in East London.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Waitrose ducks

Waitrose forced to pull 'racist' chocolate ducks after backlash
Marmite is now available as an Easter egg

Marmite has released a chocolate Easter egg that tastes of the yeasty spread
Creme Egg Frappuccino

Starbucks are now selling Creme Egg Frappuccinos just in time for Easter
Brexit will mean Brits won't be able to take porky treats and cheese platters on their travels

Brits warned taking pork pies and cheese to Europe would be ILLEGAL with no-deal Brexit

News

These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present

Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present

Trending on Heart

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

Celebrities

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011

What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained

Celebrities

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was released on 5 April

What is The Haunting of Sharon Tate about and why is the new Hilary Duff movie so controversial?

TV & Movies

Emma gave birth to her daughter's baby Evie

Grandmother, 55, who was a surrogate for her daughter says she would give birth to a grandchild again
Jean Jones won £22,500 at bingo but now could be forced to live on the streets

Nanna, 63, 'forced to live on egg and chips' after £22k bingo win sees benefits axed
The tattoo shocked Eastenders star Jessie Wallace

Eastenders star Jessie Wallace left 'speechless' by fan's dodgy Kat Slater tattoo

Celebrities