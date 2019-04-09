Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price. Picture: Tesco

By Mared Parry

If you enjoy a glass or six of the tasty violet tipple then you're in luck

Tesco have slashed the price of their tasty Parma Violet gin from £14 down to £6.

The purple liqueur is a big hit with women everywhere and can be enjoyed with anything from a slimline tonic to a bottle of Prosecco.

If you want to get your hands on a bottle of the lovely TW Kempton botanical gin, you'll have to be quick, as the offer is only available in selected stores and not on Tesco's website.

The Parma Violet gin liqueur is a perfect addition to any boozy collection. Picture: Tesco

The bottles are a decent size too, a 50cl bottle for only £6 is a great bargain.

However, it's worth noting that the bottles are gin liqueur and not straight gin, meaning they're only 20 per cent.

Sharon Slater from the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook spotted them for sale at the discount price in the Bromley by Bow Tesco in East London.