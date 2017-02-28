This Is Why Kinder Surprise Toy Cases Are Yellow (And It Will Blow Your Mind)

By Hollie Borland

There's more to the design of a Kinder Surprise than just making it look tasty. Once you realise why, you'll be cracking up (get it).

As a kid, the only thing better than chocolate is chocolate with the promise of a toy inside - which is why we used to beg our mums to have them.

Have you ever stopped to consider the design of the product, though? Right before tucking in, have you ever wondered why the milk chocolate is on the outside, the white on the inside and the toy case inside is yellow?

Now, some absolute chocoholic genius has brought it to our attention that the design is all there for a reason - it's not just to make you eat them.

And it's really obvious.

It's yellow because it's meant to look like the yolk of an egg. And the white chocolate on the inside is supposed to be the white bit that surrounds the yolk.

People are only just noticing it and it's blowing their mind.

Kinder eggs toy shell is yellow because it's meant to look like the yolk of an egg — Luke Soko (@LukeSoko) 28 February 2017

The pod inside kinder eggs is yellow because its meant to be the egg yolk. Mind = Blown. — Claireee Bearrrr! (@claireduff90) 28 February 2017

my mind hurts so much apparently the yellow pods inside kinder eggs are yellow because it represents the YOLK WHY HAVE I NEVER KNEW THIS — athena (@_athenamills) 27 February 2017

But the know-it-alls also took to twitter to boast that they were never fooled by the packaging.

was it not obvious that the pods in kinder eggs are yellow because they are supposed to represent yolk? pretty obvious to me anyways — Louise H (@LouLou699) 26 February 2017

But for now, we'll leave you with this yolk - we mean joke: