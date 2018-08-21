UK's 20 best fish and chip shops have been revealed

21 August 2018, 16:52 | Updated: 21 August 2018, 16:53

Britain's Best Fish And Chips

By Alice Westoby

These are the places to go for the most British of dinners.

Fish and chips is one of the most British of dinners. After a long day what could be better than a chippy tea from your local?

Well if you want to take your fish and chip consumption a little bit more seriously then we'd advise heading to one of the twenty fish and chip shops that have just been named the UK's best.

Read more: Jamie Oliver accused of cultural appropriation over Jerk Rice

Organised by Seafish, the fishing industry authority, the annual National Fish And Chip Awards shortlists 20 shops across the country to compete in a further two rounds of judging for a spot as the country's best.

Fish and Chips 1

Here's the shortlist...

Lows Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

The Fish Hoose, Thornton, Fife

Shillingfords, Neath, West Glamorgan

The Crispy Cod, Tonyrefail,  Rhondda Cynon Taf

Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone

Silverfin's Traditional Fish & Chips, Newry, County Armagh

Mister C's, Selby, North Yorkshire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Hull, East Yorkshire

Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria

Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria

Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

Winyates Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

 Frydales, Leicester, Leicestershire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes

Lincolnshire Olley’s Fish Experience, Herne Hill, London

Poppies Fish & Chips, Soho, London

Captain’s Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

Sidney and Sons Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

 Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall 

Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth, Devon

Fish and Chips 2

Each shop is carefully assessed on a variety of elements such as sustainable sourcing of products, innovation staff and of course the quality of the food, to name a few.

The winner of the National Fish and Chip awards will be revealed on 24th January 2019.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

The 'dandruff scraping trend' is gross AND bad for you

jerk rice

Jamie Oliver accused of 'cultural appropriation' over new jerk rice packets
Banana

Why we should be eating more yellow food... and yes, cheese is included
Office tea

Office teabags have more germs than the toilet

Acne dairy

Does cutting out dairy give you good skin?