UK's 20 best fish and chip shops have been revealed
21 August 2018, 16:52 | Updated: 21 August 2018, 16:53
These are the places to go for the most British of dinners.
Fish and chips is one of the most British of dinners. After a long day what could be better than a chippy tea from your local?
Well if you want to take your fish and chip consumption a little bit more seriously then we'd advise heading to one of the twenty fish and chip shops that have just been named the UK's best.
Organised by Seafish, the fishing industry authority, the annual National Fish And Chip Awards shortlists 20 shops across the country to compete in a further two rounds of judging for a spot as the country's best.
Here's the shortlist...
Lows Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, Westhill, Aberdeenshire
The Fish Hoose, Thornton, Fife
Shillingfords, Neath, West Glamorgan
The Crispy Cod, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone
Silverfin's Traditional Fish & Chips, Newry, County Armagh
Mister C's, Selby, North Yorkshire
Papa's Fish and Chips, Hull, East Yorkshire
Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria
Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria
Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire
Winyates Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire
Frydales, Leicester, Leicestershire
Papa's Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes
Lincolnshire Olley’s Fish Experience, Herne Hill, London
Poppies Fish & Chips, Soho, London
Captain’s Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire
Sidney and Sons Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth, Devon
Each shop is carefully assessed on a variety of elements such as sustainable sourcing of products, innovation staff and of course the quality of the food, to name a few.
The winner of the National Fish and Chip awards will be revealed on 24th January 2019.