UK's 20 best fish and chip shops have been revealed

By Alice Westoby

These are the places to go for the most British of dinners.

Fish and chips is one of the most British of dinners. After a long day what could be better than a chippy tea from your local?

Well if you want to take your fish and chip consumption a little bit more seriously then we'd advise heading to one of the twenty fish and chip shops that have just been named the UK's best.

Organised by Seafish, the fishing industry authority, the annual National Fish And Chip Awards shortlists 20 shops across the country to compete in a further two rounds of judging for a spot as the country's best.

Here's the shortlist...

Lows Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

The Fish Hoose, Thornton, Fife

Shillingfords, Neath, West Glamorgan

The Crispy Cod, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone

Silverfin's Traditional Fish & Chips, Newry, County Armagh

Mister C's, Selby, North Yorkshire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Hull, East Yorkshire

Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria

Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria

Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

Winyates Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

Frydales, Leicester, Leicestershire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes

Lincolnshire Olley’s Fish Experience, Herne Hill, London

Poppies Fish & Chips, Soho, London

Captain’s Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

Sidney and Sons Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth, Devon

Each shop is carefully assessed on a variety of elements such as sustainable sourcing of products, innovation staff and of course the quality of the food, to name a few.

The winner of the National Fish and Chip awards will be revealed on 24th January 2019.