Valentine's Day 2020: Impressive cocktails to make for a special someone... or yourself

Make lockdown a tad more loved up with these delicious cocktail recipes. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The romantic day of the year might look a bit different in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a fancy tipple, or two

The Elyx Spritz

This pastel cocktail is really dreamy. Picture: Elyx

Ingredients:

1 part Absolut Elyx

1 part Lillet Rose

Top Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Ice

Lemon wheel

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker, then pour in to a chilled glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Slingsby Marmalade Espresso Martini

This cocktail embraces the trend for orange flavours. Picture: Slingsby Gin

Ingredients:

37.5ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin

12.5ml Coffee Liqueur (e.g. Mr Black, Kahlua or Tia Maria)

25ml Espresso or Cold Brew (e.g. Artemis Cold Brew)

10ml Sugar Syrup

2 dashes Orange Bitters



Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well with ice then remove the ice and shake once more. Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with coffee beans.

Blackberry Crush

Ingredients:

150ml Barefoot Jammy Red

100g Frozen Blackberries

45ml Sugar Syrup

65g Ice

Method:

Pour the Jammy Red wine into a blender. Add the frozen blackberries and syrup. Blend until smooth. Pour into a large glass. Garnish with a mint leaf and blackberry.

Pucker Up Cocktail

Cool things down with this icy wine-based cocktail. Picture: Barefoot Wines

Ingredients:

115ml Barefoot Pink Moscato

45ml Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

15ml Cranberry Juice

10ml Simple Syrup

A squeeze of lime juice

Lime Wedge to garnish

Method:

Combine all liquids in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Rosé Negroni

This delicate serve is a floral twist on a negroni. Picture: Salcombe Distillery

A balancing act of three parts. This fruity, nutty and sweet cocktail showcases our ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’.

Ingredients:

25ml Salcombe Gin ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ (RRP £40, Salcombe Gin)

25ml Londinio Rosé Vermouth

25ml Londinio Aperitivo

Lemon Peel

Ice

Method:

Combine the gin, vermouth, aperitivo in a mixing glass with plenty of ice and stir gently. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

K N Sour

Alcohol-free doesn’t have to be dull! Picture: Salcombe Distillery

Ingredients:

75ml ‘New London Light’ (RRP £27.50, Salcombe Gin)

12.5ml ginger juice

12.5ml lemon juice

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp wildflower honey

12.5ml aquafaba (water from a can of chickpeas)

Method:

Place all the ingredients into a Boston shaker with plenty of ice Shake vigorously for 15 seconds before straining into a chilled glass.

Oh Romeo, by Taj Hotels, London

This is a favourite at the hotel's Hampton Bar. Picture: Taj Hotels

Ingredients:

20ml gin

15ml orange juice

10ml Campari

10ml strawberry liqueur

10ml elderflower cordial

Top with Champagne

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well and strain into a champagne flute. Top with Champagne, sit back and enjoy.