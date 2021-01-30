On Air Now
30 January 2021, 15:00
The romantic day of the year might look a bit different in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a fancy tipple, or two
Ingredients:
1 part Absolut Elyx
1 part Lillet Rose
Top Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
Ice
Lemon wheel
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker, then pour in to a chilled glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Ingredients:
37.5ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin
12.5ml Coffee Liqueur (e.g. Mr Black, Kahlua or Tia Maria)
25ml Espresso or Cold Brew (e.g. Artemis Cold Brew)
10ml Sugar Syrup
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well with ice then remove the ice and shake once more. Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with coffee beans.
Ingredients:
150ml Barefoot Jammy Red
100g Frozen Blackberries
45ml Sugar Syrup
65g Ice
Method:
Pour the Jammy Red wine into a blender. Add the frozen blackberries and syrup. Blend until smooth. Pour into a large glass. Garnish with a mint leaf and blackberry.
Ingredients:
115ml Barefoot Pink Moscato
45ml Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
15ml Cranberry Juice
10ml Simple Syrup
A squeeze of lime juice
Lime Wedge to garnish
Method:
Combine all liquids in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
A balancing act of three parts. This fruity, nutty and sweet cocktail showcases our ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’.
Ingredients:
25ml Salcombe Gin ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ (RRP £40, Salcombe Gin)
25ml Londinio Rosé Vermouth
25ml Londinio Aperitivo
Lemon Peel
Ice
Method:
Combine the gin, vermouth, aperitivo in a mixing glass with plenty of ice and stir gently. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.
Ingredients:
75ml ‘New London Light’ (RRP £27.50, Salcombe Gin)
12.5ml ginger juice
12.5ml lemon juice
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp wildflower honey
12.5ml aquafaba (water from a can of chickpeas)
Method:
Place all the ingredients into a Boston shaker with plenty of ice Shake vigorously for 15 seconds before straining into a chilled glass.
Ingredients:
20ml gin
15ml orange juice
10ml Campari
10ml strawberry liqueur
10ml elderflower cordial
Top with Champagne
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well and strain into a champagne flute. Top with Champagne, sit back and enjoy.