Valentine's Day 2021: Supermarket meal deals and gourmet menu boxes to cook at home

Turn up the romance at home with these delicious meal kits and menu deals. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

We might be unable to go out for dinner this year, but you can still enjoy a restaurant experience at home with these delicious DIY menu options...

Juici Jerk’s Feel The Love meal kits

The meal kit has all you need for a delicious three-course dinner for two. Picture: Juici Jerk

Get all you need for a three-course meal for two, with a menu that might be even tastier than your date!

You'll be tucking in to pan-fried garlic king prawns to start; a main course of butterfly jerk chicken with rice and peas, macaroni cheese, plantain and coleslaw; then a luxury assortment of sweet treats such as chocolate-covered strawberries, triple-stacked fudge brownies, doughnut rings and chocolate hearts for dessert.

To set the mood for Valentine’s Day at home, the meal kits also come with a bottle of Prosecco, tea light candles, rose petals, and a romantic Spotify playlist curated by Juici Jerk. All you need to do is set the table, light the candles, pop open the bubbly, hit the playlist, and enjoy your Valentine’s Day feast.

Each box comes with a menu, easy to follow step-by-step instructions with a full set of ingredients so that you can cook at home stress-free.

The meal kits are available for nationwide delivery. Order before February 10 for delivery in time for Valentine's Day.

Where to buy: Juici Jerk, £70 a box, plus £5 delivery

Valentine’s Dine in for Two postal platter

This Insta-worthy grazing platter comes in the post. Picture: The Plattery

If a sit down meal at home is too much like every other day of lockdown life, why not switch things up with a posh 'picky tea'?

Artisan food producer The Plattery has launched a limited edition Dine in for Two platter, the perfect feast to enjoy in the comfort of your own home with your Valentine or galentine... that comes freshly made in the post!

The Valentine's Day special, which can be delivered directly to your door, includes smoked salmon blinis to start, followed by an indulgent selection of charcuterie meats, cheeses, crudites, chutneys and seasonal fruit. The platter also includes white and dark chocolate dipped strawberries to finish and two canned cocktails from Punchy Drinks.

Non-alcoholic, vegetarian and vegan options are available so there’s something for everyone.

Where to buy: The Plattery, £35

Morrisons The Best Dine in for Two

The meal deal also caters to vegans. Picture: Morrisons

Morrisons are offering customers a three-course dining experience at home, including starters, mains, two sides, desserts and wine for just £15 - and there is a vegan option, too!

Morrisons premium bubbly - The Best Prosecco DOC - is also included in the deal which means you can look forward to a toast or two with your chosen dining partner.

With plenty of new products in the mix including a vegan chorizo palmier, salmon portions with honey and fennel butter and salted caramel and chocolate profiteroles ,and favourites including beef wellington, dauphinoise potatoes and camembert tear and share bread, customers will be spoilt for choice.

Where to buy: Available online and in-store from 10 – 14 February

Asda Dine in for Two Deal

There are 42 dishes to choose from to make your perfect menu. Picture: Asda

For £15 you can mix and match your perfect romantic menu. The price includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert and new for 2021, you can now choose from a drink or a Thornton’s box of chocolates to complete the meal.

Pick your perfect meal from 42 different dishes, including breaded camembert with cranberry and port dip, steaks with pink peppercorn butter served with creamy potato dauphinoise, and a green veg medley. Plus show stopping desserts like the melting reveal chocolate dome.

Veggies and vegans are also catered for with the Extra Special duckless spring rolls with Hoisin dip to start, followed by the Melt My Heart Vegan Burgers, served with piping hot triple cooked chunky chips and pea crush. For dessert, delve into the vegan ganache hearts with raspberry centre.

Where to buy: Available online and in-store from 4th to 24th February

HECK’s ‘Love Burger’ Meal Kit for Two

Love a chicken burger? Then you'll love this special meal box from HECK.

Their cute and seriously tasty PECK heart-shaped patties are back by popular demand for the season of love, this time as part of a limited edition ‘Love Burger’ Meal Kit for Two that can be delivered direct to your door anywhere in the UK.

Each kit contains 2 x PECK Chicken Italia heart-shaped burgers; 2 x heart-shaped buns; 2 x fresh sweet potatoes; Dried fried onions; Cheddar cheese slices; Sauces: sweet chilli and mayo; Seasoning; and a 48-piece jigsaw.

Where to buy: HECK, £16.50. On sale from 1 February, all deliveries will be made on Friday 12 February

Ultimate romantic coastal dining experience

What is more romantic than oysters and chocolates? Picture: Fish to Your Door

Whisky brand Old Pulteney and luxury chocolate brand Guylian have teamed up to create the ultimate romantic coastal dining experience for ‘locked-down lovers’.

Direct to your door, you'll receive a hamper of fresh sustainably sourced oysters, a shucking knife, a bottle of Old Pulteney 12 years old and a box of Guylian’s iconic Sea Shells.

Available for delivery across the UK, couples currently living ‘oceans apart’ can enjoy a virtual romantic dinner with a second hamper available for purchase with a 20 per cent discount

Where to buy: Fish to Your Door, £60

One Fine Dine

Impress your paramour with a gourmet meal... made at home! Picture: One Fine Dine

If you're the sort of person who goes all out on Valentine's Day, then why not go all IN this year?

One Fine Dine three-course ‘Valentine’s Menu’ serves two people, and is a sumptuous and romantic fine dining-style three-course meal, complete with amuse-bouche, petit fours and a bottle of wine to share.

Another nice touch are the included printed menu cards so you can recreate that romantic authentic restaurant dinner experience in the comfort of your own home!

Available throughout February, the food will arrive fresh on the day along with easy-to-follow cooking cards, requiring you to simply heat and plate, and enjoy.

The special Valentine’s Menu has vegetarian and vegan options available on request, but you can expect to choose from five star restaurant options.

To start you could enjoy Cromer crab and crayfish with lemongrass mayo or vegetarian soft-boiled Scotch quails egg, with grilled asparagus tips.

Sous-vide Cornish monkfish wrapped in pancetta, with smoked aubergine puree, potato gnocchi, grilled artichoke & black garlic jus or Miso roasted aubergine, with glazed king oyster mushroom and charred corn are options for your main.

And mouth-watering desserts include Lovers Mess, which is prosecco poached strawberries with caramelised white chocolate crumb.

Where to buy: Pre-order from www.onefinedine.com, priced £195, with free delivery

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day 3 Courses Experience with Tom Cenci

This is the vegetarian option - what a showstopper! Picture: Your Fork

Prepare a stunning meal in a cook-a-long with Tom Cenci who is the former executive chef of top London restaurant Duck & Waffle.

Meat eaters will prepare cocoa seared onglet, braised cabbage, and miso caramel butter (or a vegetarian option of cauliflower cheese pie, pickled walnuts and radishes) with crispy polenta with truffle mayonnaise, and triple chocolate brownie with honey ice cream.

Your Fork will deliver the meal kit with all ingredients needed straight to your door. All you need to do is turn the oven on... and roll your sleeves up!

The boxes contain all the ingredients you need for the experience, plus a bottle of wine and some surprise little extras to make sure that St Valentine’s is extra romantic.

Where to buy: Your Fork, meal for two from £100



