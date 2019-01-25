Valentine’s Day meal deal: Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and M&S food to spoil your loved ones

By Alice Dear

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive this year with a range of affordable meal deals from your favourite supermarkets.

Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 and couples are already deciding how to celebrate the romantic day.

But if you’re not up for spending a lot of money on a meal out, a weekend away or an expensive gift, there is another way to celebrate.

With help from your favourite supermarkets like M&S, Waitrose and Tesco, you can enjoy a romantic meal in for two.

Here’s all the best deals on the high street this year:

M&S

M&S are offering three courses and a side for £20.

The meal deal also comes with a mini box of chocolates.

The starter options include mussels and scotch eggs, the mains rump steak and duck and the desserts include a profiteroles choice and a chocolate torte.

Tesco

Tesco’s meal deal includes a main, two sides, a dessert and a drink for £20.

The mains include options like lamb shank and steak and the sides petis pois and triple cooked chips.

Waitrose

This Valentine’s Day you can get a starter, main, side, dessert, drink and chocolates for £20 from Waitrose.

The Waitrose menu includes the most options with starters ranging from salmon mousse to duck pate and the mains from ravioli to mint lamb leg.

Asda

Asda’s meal deal includes starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £15.

The starters include a meat platter and camembert and the mains a rump steak and seabass.