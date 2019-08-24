Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend
24 August 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 24 August 2019, 13:01
It's the last three day weekend of the year (sob!) and if you're looking for an indulgent, dairy free cocktail to toast the end of the summer, look no further.
Would it even be Bank Holiday Weekend without getting mates over for a BBQ and few drinks?
Mixologist Abbie Moulton has put together recipes for three vegan-friendly cocktails that are tropical, zesty and creamy.
All three of the indulgent drinks feature Baileys Almande, the dairy-free liqueur from the Irish cream brand.
If you don’t have a cocktail shaker at home, you can use a clean jam jar with a lid, or the container of your bullet blender - half the fun is in the making!
Baileys Pina Almanda
Ingredients
50ml Baileys Almande
50ml Coconut milk
60g Fresh pineapple chunks
25ml Pineapple juice
25ml Captain Morgan White Rum
1 x Fresh pineapple, whole (for garnish)
Crushed ice
Method
First, prep your garnish: cut fresh, whole pineapple into slices and then into triangles.
Top the glass with one pineapple triangle and one pineapple leaf and get the crushed ice ready.
Add 60g pineapple chunks to blender. Add 50ml coconut milk and 25ml of fresh pineapple juice.
Add 50ml Baileys Almande, 25ml Captain Morgan White Rum.
Blitz well and strain before pouring over crushed ice into tall glass.
Baileys Almande passionfruit & chilli martini cocktail
Ingredients
75ml Baileys Almande
75ml Passion fruit syrup
50ml Pineapple juice
¼ teaspoon chilli powder
1 Passionfruit, whole (for garnish)
1 x Chillies, whole (for garnish)
Cubed ice
Method
First, prep your garnish, cut the whole passionfruit into two halves, add a small slice to the chilli pepper and slot securely to the rim of the glass.
Add 75ml Baileys Almande, 75ml passion fruit, 50ml pineapple juice & pinch chilli to shaker with lots of ice.
Shake well and strain into coupe glass, and float a passionfruit half on top.
Baileys Almande Iced Coffee Tahini Twist
Ingredients
75ml Baileys Almande
100ml Coldbrew coffee
100g Muscavado sugar
50g Coconut milk
1/2 teaspoon smooth Tahini paste
Cubed ice
Method
For the caramel: blend 50g coconut milk with 1/2 teaspoon tahini paste. Strain.
Add 100g muscovado sugar to a medium pan on medium heat and stir in coconut milk and stir for one minute.
Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes and allow to cool.
Add the caramel to the bottom of your glass and then fill to the top with ice cubes.
Fill glass halfway with coldbrew coffee and fill the remaining half with Baileys Almande.
Drizzle over another spoonful of tahini caramel.
For added wow factor and to really impress your guests, drizzle melted vegan white chocolate around the rim of the glass.