Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

24 August 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 24 August 2019, 13:01

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend
Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: Getty / Baileys
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

It's the last three day weekend of the year (sob!) and if you're looking for an indulgent, dairy free cocktail to toast the end of the summer, look no further.

Would it even be Bank Holiday Weekend without getting mates over for a BBQ and few drinks?

Mixologist Abbie Moulton has put together recipes for three vegan-friendly cocktails that are tropical, zesty and creamy.

All three of the indulgent drinks feature Baileys Almande, the dairy-free liqueur from the Irish cream brand.

If you don’t have a cocktail shaker at home, you can use a clean jam jar with a lid, or the container of your bullet blender - half the fun is in the making!

Read more: Fifteen tropical bottles of rum ideal for making long drinks and fabulous cocktails

Baileys Pina Almanda

This is a rich twist on a classic pina colada
This is a lighter take on a classic pina colada. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients

50ml Baileys Almande

50ml Coconut milk

60g Fresh pineapple chunks

25ml Pineapple juice

25ml Captain Morgan White Rum 

1 x Fresh pineapple, whole (for garnish)

Crushed ice

Method

First, prep your garnish: cut fresh, whole pineapple into slices and then into triangles.

Top the glass with one pineapple triangle and one pineapple leaf and get the crushed ice ready. 

Add 60g pineapple chunks to blender. Add 50ml coconut milk and 25ml of fresh pineapple juice.

Add 50ml Baileys Almande, 25ml Captain Morgan White Rum.

Blitz well and strain before pouring over crushed ice into tall glass.

Baileys Almande passionfruit & chilli martini cocktail 

This cocktail packs a passionfruit punch
This cocktail packs a passionfruit punch. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients

75ml Baileys Almande

75ml Passion fruit syrup

50ml Pineapple juice

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

1 Passionfruit, whole (for garnish)

1 x Chillies, whole (for garnish) 

Cubed ice

Method

First, prep your garnish, cut the whole passionfruit into two halves, add a small slice to the chilli pepper and slot securely to the rim of the glass.

Add 75ml Baileys Almande, 75ml passion fruit, 50ml pineapple juice & pinch chilli to shaker with lots of ice.

Shake well and strain into coupe glass, and float a passionfruit half on top.


Baileys Almande Iced Coffee Tahini Twist 

This indulgent recipe calls for tahini - giving it a rich texture and taste
This indulgent recipe calls for tahini - giving it a rich texture and taste. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients
75ml Baileys Almande

100ml Coldbrew coffee

100g Muscavado sugar

50g Coconut milk 

1/2 teaspoon smooth Tahini paste

Cubed ice
Method

For the caramel: blend 50g coconut milk with 1/2 teaspoon tahini paste. Strain. 

Add 100g muscovado sugar to a medium pan on medium heat and stir in coconut milk and stir for one minute. 

Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes and allow to cool.

Add the caramel to the bottom of your glass and then fill to the top with ice cubes.

Fill glass halfway with coldbrew coffee and fill the remaining half with Baileys Almande.

Drizzle over another spoonful of tahini caramel.

For added wow factor and to really impress your guests, drizzle melted vegan white chocolate around the rim of the glass.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday

Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday
These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

National Rum Day 2019 is an excuse to indulge your tropical tastes

National Rum Day 2019: Fifteen tropical tipples with a taste of paradise
Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!)

Work snacks: Lily O'Brien's Share Bags are chocolate buttons for adults
Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

Trending on Heart

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback.

Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

Music

Michelle Keegan says it is "horrible" to be bombarded with questions about babies.

Michelle Keegan admits it's 'HORRIBLE' when people quiz her about having children

Celebrities

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go Instagram official with a romanic beach shot.

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt go OFFICIAL with loved-up snap on Instagram

TV & Movies

The newest series of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: When does season 17 start and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran has turned his hometown into a festival venue

Ed Sheeran builds enormous stage to entertain 160,000 fans as he finishes Divide Tour in hometown Ipswich

Music

Miley's written a long explanation about hers and Liam's split

Miley Cyrus addresses Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours in passionate Instagram post

Celebrities