Three vegan cocktails ideal for the Bank Holiday Weekend

Veggies on the BBQ, cocktails on the go... it's the perfect Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: Getty / Baileys

By Emma Gritt

It's the last three day weekend of the year (sob!) and if you're looking for an indulgent, dairy free cocktail to toast the end of the summer, look no further.

Would it even be Bank Holiday Weekend without getting mates over for a BBQ and few drinks?

Mixologist Abbie Moulton has put together recipes for three vegan-friendly cocktails that are tropical, zesty and creamy.

All three of the indulgent drinks feature Baileys Almande, the dairy-free liqueur from the Irish cream brand.

If you don’t have a cocktail shaker at home, you can use a clean jam jar with a lid, or the container of your bullet blender - half the fun is in the making!

Baileys Pina Almanda

This is a lighter take on a classic pina colada. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients

50ml Baileys Almande

50ml Coconut milk

60g Fresh pineapple chunks

25ml Pineapple juice

25ml Captain Morgan White Rum

1 x Fresh pineapple, whole (for garnish)

Crushed ice

Method

First, prep your garnish: cut fresh, whole pineapple into slices and then into triangles.

Top the glass with one pineapple triangle and one pineapple leaf and get the crushed ice ready.

Add 60g pineapple chunks to blender. Add 50ml coconut milk and 25ml of fresh pineapple juice.

Add 50ml Baileys Almande, 25ml Captain Morgan White Rum.

Blitz well and strain before pouring over crushed ice into tall glass.

Baileys Almande passionfruit & chilli martini cocktail

This cocktail packs a passionfruit punch. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients

75ml Baileys Almande

75ml Passion fruit syrup

50ml Pineapple juice

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

1 Passionfruit, whole (for garnish)

1 x Chillies, whole (for garnish)

Cubed ice

Method

First, prep your garnish, cut the whole passionfruit into two halves, add a small slice to the chilli pepper and slot securely to the rim of the glass.

Add 75ml Baileys Almande, 75ml passion fruit, 50ml pineapple juice & pinch chilli to shaker with lots of ice.

Shake well and strain into coupe glass, and float a passionfruit half on top.



Baileys Almande Iced Coffee Tahini Twist

This indulgent recipe calls for tahini - giving it a rich texture and taste. Picture: Baileys

Ingredients

75ml Baileys Almande

100ml Coldbrew coffee

100g Muscavado sugar

50g Coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon smooth Tahini paste

Cubed ice

Method

For the caramel: blend 50g coconut milk with 1/2 teaspoon tahini paste. Strain.

Add 100g muscovado sugar to a medium pan on medium heat and stir in coconut milk and stir for one minute.

Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes and allow to cool.

Add the caramel to the bottom of your glass and then fill to the top with ice cubes.

Fill glass halfway with coldbrew coffee and fill the remaining half with Baileys Almande.

Drizzle over another spoonful of tahini caramel.

For added wow factor and to really impress your guests, drizzle melted vegan white chocolate around the rim of the glass.