Why we should be eating more yellow food... and yes, cheese is included

A study says sunny coloured food can make us happier - you better brie-lieve it.

Having a sunny disposition could be down to more than just your outlook.

Food that is the same colour as that big ball of burning gas at the centre of our solar system can actually make us happier.

In a study conducted in 2016 70% of participants associated yellow food with feeling bright and cheery.

And that is not far from the truth. Plenty of yellow foods have health benefits and, of course, a healthy body typically equates to a healthy, happy mind.

Lemons are a fantastic source of vitamin C and they can aid digestion

Lemons, for example, are high in vitamin C and citric acid. They are said to be useful in detoxing the body (in particular the liver) and can aid digestion. Some people drink a glass of warm lemon water when they wake up in the morning to 'kickstart' their digestion getting you off to a flying start for the day.

It's also said that lemons can be good for your skin, having a part to play in the production of collagen - a protein which maintains the elasticity of your skin. As we get older the body's production of collagen decreases, leading to skin ageing and wrinkles.

Bananas are a great source of potassium, one of the body's seven essential micronutrients. It has a part to play in numerous biological processes and counteracts the effects of sodium, regulates fluid balance and controls the electrical activity of the heart and other muscles.

in fact, it is said that a high potassium intake can reduce the risk of overall mortality by 20 percent. It also has a part to play in decreasing the risk of stroke, helps lower blood pressure, protects against loss of muscle mass, preserves bone mineral density, AND reduces the formation of kidney stones. Bananas are also a good source of vitamin and tryptophan, a chemical that helps regulate our moods.

Pineapples are a versatile healthy treat that contain bromelain - a digestive enzyme that breaks down proteins

Sweetcorn is another yellow food that is good for you, despite reports to the contrary. Not only is it a great source of fibre, which aids digestion, but the delicious veggie treat also contains vitamins B1, B5 and C and manganese.

If you've never heard of manganese, it is essential to the growth of the human bone structure. It can be especially useful to women who have been through the menopause as they often suffer from manganese deficiency. On top of that corn also contains phytochemicals, which can stop carcinogens from infecting cells.

Grapefruits are excellent regardless of colour, all of them containing vitamin A, a key immune system support which also has a role to play in keeping the eyes and skin healthy.

They are also a great source of folate, which is a key ingredient during a baby's development during pregnancy, and vitamin C, which has a wide range of health benefits.

Pineapples are a fantastic way to keep your body topped up with lots of life-enhancing minerals and nutrients, plus they're low in calories. They are also rich in antioxidants, helping to ease the effect of oxidisation on the body which can result in inflammation and a weakened immune system.

They also contain a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain, which are very useful in breaking down proteins. In fact, bromelain is used commercially as a meat tenderiser due to its ability to break down tough meat proteins.

Cheese contains lots of probiotics, calcium and protein

Cheese is also among the yellow foods that can do wonders for your health as part of a balanced diet.

It helps boost your mood thanks to tryptophan, but also contains probiotics that are an essential aid in digestion. That's before we even mention the calcium and protein levels, and a range of B complex vitamins.