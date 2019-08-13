Work snacks: Lily O'Brien's Share Bags are chocolate buttons for adults

13 August 2019, 12:55

Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!)
Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!). Picture: Lily O'Brien
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

In the first of an ongoing series, we look at the best snacks to share with pals or at work - but be warned, you WILL want the last of these chocolate buttons all for yourself.

While we've all fantasised about sitting down and tucking in to a whole sharing bag of chocolate (or just done it), it's hard to put the feelings of guilt to one side and mindlessly indulge during the summer months.

End-of-September to October onwards, go for it. But August? You're on dangerous ground if you have more than two.

This week the Heart digital team have been trying the different varieties of luxury Irish chocolate brand Lily O'Brien's.

The Lily O’Brien’s Share Bag Collection is made up of five indulgent flavours; Creamy Caramels with Sea Salt, 40% Mega Milk Chocolate, 70% Dark Belgian Chocolate, Crunchy Salted Almond, and new combo Crispy Butterscotch.

Read more: Why Switzerland is a chocolate-lover's dream destination

Each snacking pouch contains between 11 and 12 chocolate discs, so ideal for sharing amongst your work colleagues, and as it's resealable, you can save some for tomorrow's tea break, too.

We loved their creamy consistency - and definitely can't wait until the autumn so we can get another couple of bags... to have at home.

Available at all major supermarkets or online at www.lilyobriens.co.uk they're priced at £2.50.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'
Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third
We share some delicious and easy spritz recipes to try at home (Stock image)

Six unusual spritz cocktail recipes ideal for summer afternoons
Sort it out Orlando! Katy Perry is yet to eat a Greggs sausage roll

'Sounds like a dirty joke!' Katy Perry has NEVER had a Greggs sausage roll
Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's have launched VEGAN croissants for just £1

Trending on Heart

Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women will be released next year

When is Greta Gerwig's Little Women film released, who's in the cast with Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson, and what's the trailer?

TV & Movies

The list has resurfaced online

Bizarre baby routine from the 1950s resurfaces – including daily sunbathing and an 11pm bedtime
Is Ben Mitchell in danger?

EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell in danger as Phil seeks revenge over shock attack

TV & Movies

A girl with Down's syndrome was turned away from a trampoline park

Girl with Down's syndrome, 8, 'in floods of tears' after trampoline park refuses to let her play without doctor’s note
Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue has been promoting controversial meal replacement shakes

Kerry Katona's daughter, 16, shows off weight loss from controversial meal replacement shakes

Celebrities

The soap star is finally cleared

Emmerdale's Mark Jordon begs bosses to let him return after assault charges dropped

TV & Movies