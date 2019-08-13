Work snacks: Lily O'Brien's Share Bags are chocolate buttons for adults

Lily O'Brien sharing bags are ideal for work (or at home on the sofa!). Picture: Lily O'Brien

By Emma Gritt

In the first of an ongoing series, we look at the best snacks to share with pals or at work - but be warned, you WILL want the last of these chocolate buttons all for yourself.

While we've all fantasised about sitting down and tucking in to a whole sharing bag of chocolate (or just done it), it's hard to put the feelings of guilt to one side and mindlessly indulge during the summer months.

End-of-September to October onwards, go for it. But August? You're on dangerous ground if you have more than two.

This week the Heart digital team have been trying the different varieties of luxury Irish chocolate brand Lily O'Brien's.

The Lily O’Brien’s Share Bag Collection is made up of five indulgent flavours; Creamy Caramels with Sea Salt, 40% Mega Milk Chocolate, 70% Dark Belgian Chocolate, Crunchy Salted Almond, and new combo Crispy Butterscotch.

Each snacking pouch contains between 11 and 12 chocolate discs, so ideal for sharing amongst your work colleagues, and as it's resealable, you can save some for tomorrow's tea break, too.

We loved their creamy consistency - and definitely can't wait until the autumn so we can get another couple of bags... to have at home.

Available at all major supermarkets or online at www.lilyobriens.co.uk they're priced at £2.50.