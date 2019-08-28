Work snacks: Montezuma's organic milk and white chocolate buttons

28 August 2019

Montezuma's chocolate buttons are deliciously rich - and great for sharing
Montezuma's chocolate buttons are deliciously rich - and great for sharing. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

We found out the easiest way to stop colleagues helping themselves to your treats... and but it can easily backfire.

If you ever open a bag of crisps and suddenly find yourself in a situation akin to Jesus feeding the 5,000, we feel your pain.

It doesn't take much for word to get round the office that there are treats or snacks being shared amongst our team, and it's not long until people we've never even seen before are hovering around trying to make eye-contact and join in the fun.

But we found a way to STOP this happening - offer them 100% pure chocolate.

Yes, chocolate that is so dark it almost tastes like soil, despite being flavoured with orange, sea salt or hemp. Everyone has read the reports that dark chocolate is healthy, but when it comes to the black stuff, there really can be too much of a good thing.

While Montezuma's bars of impossibly dark, rich and pure chocolate failed to land with the palates of Heart HQ, the bars were snapped up by avid cooks who were excited to use them in rich bubbling chills and mince-based recipes.

However, the organic brand's sharing bags (which were hard to put down, let alone share) really did delight everyone.

Large milk and white chocolate buttons were creamy and moreish, and we even found a way to make a 'new flavour' by sandwiching them together.

Motezuma's chocolate buttons aren't the only ones that have gone down a treat with the team.

And we ventured to the savoury side with Poundland's giant bargain bags of popcorn.

