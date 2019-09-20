Work snacks: New Piri-Piri Chicken flavoured Pringles

20 September 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 11:34

Pringles' Nandos-inspired new flavour was a hit with the Heart.co.uk team
Pringles' Nandos-inspired new flavour was a hit with the Heart.co.uk team. Picture: Pringles
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Once you pop you can't stop - and that is also true for the tube crisps' latest spicy taste.

Trying Pringles' spicy new variant revealed there is something more polarising than Brexit, climate change and raising kids gender neutral - chicken flavoured crisps.

The tube snack's new flavour, Piri-Piri Chicken, is sure to delight fans of a Cheeky Nando's, but for those who don't agree with the concept of poultry-flavoured crisps, they're a lot harder to stomach.

However, puritans shouldn't be too quick to write them off - some tasters questioned whether they were chicken flavour at all.

With a good kick, and a strong peri-peri smell, it was no surprise that some people who said they "didn't usually like" chicken crisps said they would buy a tube to have at home.

The new flavour was decided upon after Pringles asked Brits about their favourite taste combinations, with piri piri chicken beating chicken wings, pizza, Korean BBQ, and chilli cheese fries.

The overall consensus from the Heart online team was that the new flavour is "deliciously moreish" - as are most Pringles.

One even went as far as to say they're a match for the original flavours - but whether they beat BBQ is still up for debate.

Piri-Piri Chicken Pringles hit the shops on 1st October, RRP at £2.50 per 180g can.

We previously trialled Poundland's bumper bags of popcorn as part of our Work Snacks series.

And here's what we made of Lily O'Brien's luxury chocolate buttons.

