British Fortnite gamer FaZe Jarvis breaks down in YouTube video after being banned from game for cheating

6 November 2019, 08:08 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 08:10

Jarvis broke down in a YouTube video as he explained what had happened
Alice Dear

YouTuber FaZe Jarvis has been banned from playing popular Xbox and Playstation game Fortnite after he was caught cheating.

One teenager has been left heartbroken after being banned from playing Fortnite.

The decision to ban FaZe Jarvis, 17, was made after the teen was found to be cheating on the game.

During one of his YouTube videos of him playing the game, FaZe could be seen using aimbots during Solos and Playground mode.

Jarvis has been banned from playing the game after he was caught cheating
In a YouTube video talking about the situation, Jarvis broke down as he apologised to his fans, telling them he only used the technology for instruction videos, not competitively.

The teenager, who is a member of eSports team FaZe Clan, said: “Cheating in anything is just terrible. You should never do it... it's just such a dumb thing to do.”

He also said: “It didn't even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life".

Jarvis’ mum has now spoken out, telling the Mail Online that he is “broken”
Jarvis’ mum has now spoken out, telling the Mail Online that he is “broken”.

She said: “Jarvis made an error and he admits that.

"He's broken. He loves that game. He doesn't have a devious bone in his body.

"What I really know is that for any mistake that doesn't physically harm a person, there should be the chance to make amends.”

Jarvis has insisted that this is the “first time” he has ever done anything like this before
Jarvis has insisted that this is the “first time” he has ever done anything like this before, and has apologised to the brand behind the game, Epic Games.

He said: “Epic Games you know I know how big of a mistake I’ve made and I’m truly like so sorry.

“Epic, I know I have to take accountability for my actions and I’m going to do my best to accept any punishment that comes my way.

“I’m not trying to find a quick road out but being banned forever is just – a lifetime ban – is just, I just didn’t think this would happen.”

